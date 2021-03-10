Meyers Leonard Wife Elle Bashed On Instagram After Heat Star Uses Anti-semitic Slur

Meyers Leonard landed himself in the midst of controversy after uttering a racial slur during his Twitch stream. The 29-year-old, who is an avid gamer, who was ruled out of the season due to a shoulder injury, used this time away from the game to stream 'Call of Duty' on his Twitch account when he used an anti-semitic slur. And the Meyers Leonard Twitch controversy has now resulted in the Elle Leonard Instagram account not receiving any public comments whatsoever.

Meyers Leonard wife had to turn off comments following Heat star's use of racial slur

Elle Leonard took to Instagram just on Monday to post clips of herself playing basketball. Fans quickly took to her comment section and blasted her husband while harassing her. She would soon be forced to turn off comments completely. Some fans eve asked her to file for divorce following the Meyers Leonard anti-semitic slur controversy. Elle is also quite active on TikTok, where she has 525.6K followers. Negative comments due to the Meyers Leonard stream, were flooded in her videos as well, but Meyers Leonard's wife has decided to keep mum and let the storm pass.

The Meyers Leonard Anti-Semitic slur included calling a fellow player “f–king k–e b—h” while playing Call of Duty on Tuesday quickly began circulating on social media. Leonard soon faced the wrath of his words and was cancelled by many, including his sponsors. The 29-year-old's choice of words landed him in hot water, with Scuf Gaming and Origin PC, both subsidiaries of Corsair Gaming ending their association with him following his comments on the Meyers Leonard stream.

Meyers Leonard issued a statement in which he apologized for using the slur. He said "I didn't know what the word meant at the time," but said his "ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse". The 29-year-old also said he will reach out to "people who can help educate [him] about this type of hate and how we can fight it". The NBA are said to be looking into the Meyers Leonard twitch controversy on Tuesday.

The league's spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement: "We just became aware of the video and are in the process of gathering more information. The NBA unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech". Miami Heat also issued a statement, where the franchise vehemently condemned the use of any form of hate speech. Last season's beaten NBA finalists said that they will co-operate with NBA's investigation and Meyers will be suspended from the team indefinitely. It should be noted that Heat owner Mickey Arison, and son, Nick, who is the Heat CEO, are Jewish.

(Image Courtesy: Elle Leonard Instagram)