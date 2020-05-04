Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Combined Net Worth, NBA Career Earnings

The latest episodes of Michael Jordan’s documentary The Last Dance looked into the relationship between Chicago Bulls legend Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Bryant and Jordan were at the contrasting ends of their respective careers with many touting Kobe Bryant as the successor to Michael Jordan. Here's a look at Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant net worth, Kobe Bryant career earnings and Micheal Jordan career earnings.

Kobe on The Last Dance

“I grew up watching Michael on TV, and now you got a chance to go face-to-face with him... It was fun to be out there.”



- Kobe Bryant on facing Michael Jordan in the 1998 All-Star Game 💜💛



Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant net worth: Michael Jordan net worth

As per Forbes, Michael Jordan has an estimated net worth of around $2.1 billion. Michael Jordan earned lesser than Scottie Pippen over the course of their respective careers. However, Jordan's keen eye for future prospects and Michael Jordan's Air Jordan shoe deals helped him build a vast fortune since the turn of the 21st century. Michael Jordan owns sprawling estates, his own golf course, an NBA team (Charlotte Hornets), and multiple restaurants across the globe.

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant net worth: Kobe Bryant net worth

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is not only considered a basketball great but was also one of the richest athletes. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kobe Bryant had a net worth that stood at an estimated $500 million around the time of his death. This is reflective of the basketball legend's outstanding performances on the court. A huge portion of his $500 million net worth came from his endorsement deals alone.

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant net worth: Micheal Jordan career earnings

Michael Jordan was one of NBA's most marketable players and was Chicago Bulls' highest-paid player. According to Forbes, the Michael Jordan career earnings amount to a whopping $1.7 billion. During his career, Jordan racked up $93 million in salary over 15 seasons playing for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards, while his deal with Nike banked more than $100 million annually.

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant net worth: Kobe Bryant career earnings

Kobe Bryant was NBA's highest-paid player in his final six seasons with the Lakers. The Kobe Bryant career earnings amount to a whopping $770 million according to Forbes. According to Sportrac, the Lakers legend raked in more than $323 million in salary. Bryant established Kobe Inc. to own and grow brands in the sports industry and their initial investment was a 10% stake in the Bodyarmor SuperDrink company for $6 million in March 2014 which rose approximately to $200 million after Coco-Cola purchased a minority stake.

Disclaimer: The above Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.