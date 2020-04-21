Michael Jordan Net Worth, Year-by-year Salary, Air Jordan Success And The Last Dance

Basketball News

Michael Jordan fashioned a legacy for himself in the NBA en route his six championship titles. Here's a breakdown of the Michael Jordan net worth.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Michael Jordan net worth

The new Michael Jordan Documentary 'The Last Dance' has been a huge hit among NBA fans. A recent report revealed that Michael Jordan was one of the highest-paid athletes in the NBA while playing for Chicago Bulls. However, the former North Carolina man earned the majority of his fortune after he retired in 2003. The Michael Jordan Air Jordan brand and the Michael Jordan shoe deals have helped him raise his status to one of the top-earning athletes in the world. Here's a detailed breakdown of Michael Jordan net worth which amounts to a staggering $2.1 billion. 

Also Read | Michael Jordan Net Worth: When Michael Jordan salary outweighed the entire Chicago Bulls team COMBINED

Michael Jordan net worth

Chicago Bulls legend will donate all the proceeds from The Last Dance to charity

Also Read | Michael Jordan one of the greatest entertainers of all time, says Magic Johnson

Michael Jordan salary and Michael Jordan net worth

As per Forbes, Michael Jordan has an estimated net worth of around $2.1 billion. Michael Jordan earned lesser than Scottie Pippen over the course of their respective careers. However, Jordan's keen eye for future prospects and the Michael Jordan Air Jordan shoe deals helped him build his vast fortune since the turn of the 21st century. Michael Jordan owns sprawling estates, his own golf course, an NBA team (Charlotte Hornets), and multiple restaurants across the globe.

From 2001 to 2014, Michael Jordan undertook several charitable projects where he gave back to the community. In 2006, Jordan and his wife Juanita pledged $5 million to Chicago's Hales Franciscan High School. He also gave $1 million to aid the Bahamas' recovery following Hurricane Dorian in 2019. The NBA legend has also decided to donate all the profits from his recently released documentary towards charity. 

Also Read | Scottie Pippen net worth, championship rings and relationship with Michael Jordan

Also Read | How many rings does Michael Jordan have? A detailed look at the NBA legend's trophy haul

Michael Jordan salary and Michael Jordan net worth

Disclaimer: The above Michael Jordan net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read | Jerry Krause death: How did former Chicago Bulls GM Jerry Krause die?

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories