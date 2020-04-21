Michael Jordan Net Worth, Year-by-year Salary, Air Jordan Success And The Last Dance

The new Michael Jordan Documentary 'The Last Dance' has been a huge hit among NBA fans. A recent report revealed that Michael Jordan was one of the highest-paid athletes in the NBA while playing for Chicago Bulls. However, the former North Carolina man earned the majority of his fortune after he retired in 2003. The Michael Jordan Air Jordan brand and the Michael Jordan shoe deals have helped him raise his status to one of the top-earning athletes in the world. Here's a detailed breakdown of Michael Jordan net worth which amounts to a staggering $2.1 billion.

Michael Jordan net worth

Chicago Bulls legend will donate all the proceeds from The Last Dance to charity

$0: the amount MJ will bank from documentary. He's donating his entire share to charity. Should be at least $3-4M after accounting is done. https://t.co/tqlxYdCSI6 — Kurt Badenhausen (@kbadenhausen) April 19, 2020

Michael Jordan salary and Michael Jordan net worth

As per Forbes, Michael Jordan has an estimated net worth of around $2.1 billion. Michael Jordan earned lesser than Scottie Pippen over the course of their respective careers. However, Jordan's keen eye for future prospects and the Michael Jordan Air Jordan shoe deals helped him build his vast fortune since the turn of the 21st century. Michael Jordan owns sprawling estates, his own golf course, an NBA team (Charlotte Hornets), and multiple restaurants across the globe.

From 2001 to 2014, Michael Jordan undertook several charitable projects where he gave back to the community. In 2006, Jordan and his wife Juanita pledged $5 million to Chicago's Hales Franciscan High School. He also gave $1 million to aid the Bahamas' recovery following Hurricane Dorian in 2019. The NBA legend has also decided to donate all the profits from his recently released documentary towards charity.

Michael Jordan’s NBA

salaries over 15 seasons: $93 million



Jordan’s net worth today: $1.9 billion



(Source: Forbes) pic.twitter.com/3CUfYmn39C — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) August 24, 2019

