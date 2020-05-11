Michael Jordan Gambled 'every Night' During 1992 Olympics Due To Earning More Than Others

Episode six of The Last Dance focused on Michael Jordan's gambling along with his final year with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan called it a 'competition' problem instead of a 'gambling' problem, stating that he could stop gambling when he wanted to. During a recent interview, Charles Barkley shared a Michael Jordan gambling story while they were competing for the 1992 Olympics.

Charles Barkley shares hilarious Michael Jordan gambling story from 1992

While talking to SportsCenter, Charles Barkley revealed that he, along with Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan played cards every single day. while competing for the 1992 Olympics. Jordan apparently tried to buy the pot every night, which Barkley said was really 'awesome'. Barkley revealed that since he and Pippen did not have as much money as Jordan and Johnson, the other two took advantage of that. He added that irrespective of the cards, Jordan would always ask them 'What's your breaking point of going all in?'.

Barkley added that like Jordan, Johnson also tried to outbid the three of them. Both of them were 'on a whole different level' than him and Pippen and still tried to buy the pot every day. According to Barkley, the situation was 'awesome and hilarious'. Barkley also said that to think about beating Jordan, one needed to match his intensity.

He stated that one needed to have 100% confidence in their hand, because Jordan would continue doubling down. If one had a good hand while playing, they had to go all-in.

Jeremy Roenick recalls this incredible Michael Jordan gambling story during an interview

During an interview with 670 The Score podcast, Jeremy Roenick shared a story which talked about gambling on one's own game. As Roenicks provided a lot of loopholes in his story, the story is not confirmed. According to Roenick, the game took place in either 1992 or 1993 and could be the Chicago Bulls game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

