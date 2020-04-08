Michael Jordan's Game-worn 1992 Dream Team Jersey To Be Auctioned Off Starting At $25k

The Michael Jordan Dream Team jersey will soon be auctioned by Robert Edward Auctions, according to reports. The starting bid for the 1992 dream team jersey auction will be $25,000. The Michael Jordan Dream Team jersey was last auctioned in 2013.

1992 dream team jersey auction: The Michael Jordan Dream Team jersey proceeds likely to be donated

Robert Edward Auctions has a game-worn, signed Michael Jordan Dream Team Jersey up for bid. Starting price: $25,000. Your kids don’t REALLY need college, now do they? pic.twitter.com/VdvxGwUnsZ — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) April 7, 2020

1992 dream team jersey auction: Michael Jordan Dream Team jersey

The online auction for Michael Jordan's jersey will last till April 19. The auction was opened on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). As per the description on the website, the jersey was signed by Jordan which said - 'Best wishes, Michael Jordan'. The jersey was originally purchased in 1992 for $17,500. The money was then donated to The Michael Jordan Foundation. The site also uploaded a copy of the original auction invoice. It was last sold in 2013 for $53,325. As per the Robert Edward Auctions website, the Jordan wore the jersey during his game vs Argentina, Lithuania, and Canada, including the tidal medal game vs Croatia. It is not certain whether the money from the auction will be donated or not.

Charles Barkley, a 1992 Dream Team player, recently sold his 1993 NBA MVP trophy and all Olympic memorabilia so he could build affordable housing in his hometown, Leeds. In an interview, he stated that he wants to work with the city and do something nice for them with his own money. Barkley said that he wants to build around 10-20 affordable houses, which he thinks will be "really cool". However, Barkley did not sell his Olympics gold medal as his daughter wanted to keep it.

