Michael Jordan Political Views: Is Michael Jordan A Republican Or A Democrat?

Over the years, there has been a lot of speculation over Michael Jordan's political views. The questions 'Is Michael Jordan a Republican?' or 'Is Michael Jordan a Democrat?', in the media has put forth several theories in the past which suggested Jordan supported both from time to time in his career. Despite continued persistence from the media, Michael Jordan has so far remained tight-lipped on his political preferences in public. With the release of his documentary, The Last Dance, it comes as little surprise that the Michael Jordan political views are once again making the rounds on the internet.

Is Michael Jordan a Republican? NBA legend's infamous quote

Back in 2016, Slate Magazine quoted Michael Jordan saying, "Republicans buy shoes too". While Jordan never confirmed he uttered those words, it was directly attributed to writer Sam Smith's 1995 book Second Coming. Second Coming was based on Michael Jordan's return to the NBA in 1995 with several quotes from the NBA legend himself. Jordan's comments about Republicans buying shoes were considered huge by the media with many even suggesting Michael Jordan favoured the Republican party over the Democrats.

Circling back to the question, Is Michael Jordan a Republican? While, there cannot be a definitive answer as Jordan never backed any report, just recently, Sam Smith cleared the air over arguably the most misunderstood quote of Jordan's career. Smith published a piece on NBA.com where he noted Jordan's comments were made just to shut Smith up in a way that Jordan could have the last word.

"So I'm making my case about Charlotte mayor Harvey Gantt and even though Jordan knew this wasn't a topic that was best for his league, he still delighted in the last word. Because after all, that meant you won," Smith wrote on NBA.com.

"It didn't matter if it was a game, a bet, the first to get dressed or taped, the first bag down the conveyor belt at the airport which he'd, by the way, arranged with a ten for the baggage handler. Conversation and can-you-top-this was a competitive event to Jordan. It's why he shot me the last word. "Republicans," he said with a smile, "buy sneakers, too."

Michael Jordan political views: Is Michael Jordan a Republican?

Another major reason why fans are speculating if Jordan sides with the Republicans is the fondness of US President Donald Trump for the NBA legend. A tweet from US President Donald Trump from back in 2018 has repeatedly circulated on the internet where he ridiculed LeBron James and picked Michael Jordan over the current Lakers star.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Michael Jordan political views: Is Michael Jordan a Democrat?

While Michael Jordan's links to the Republican party is more of hearsay, multiple publications have reported several pieces of evidence that suggest Jordan is a supporter of the Democratic party. Speaking of Sam Smith again, the famed Chicago Tribune writer cleared the air about Jordan's misunderstood quote but also mentioned that Jordan was indeed involved with Barack Obama's several campaigns and frequently supported various social causes in the United States. Jordan spoke out in support of speech back in 2017.

Michael Jordan is also known to have made several donations in the past to the Democratic party. Reports in the US state Jordan even donated a generous sum to the Obama campaign when he ran for U.S. Senate in 2004. Under the name of Michael J. Jordan, the NBA legend is reported to have made numerous donations the Democratic Party in multiple states.

NEW: Jordan sides with James over Trump tweet. NBA legend Michael Jordan tells NBC News through a spokesperson: "I support LJ. He’s doing an amazing job for his community.” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) August 4, 2018

To sum it up, the 'Michael Jordan political views' remain as vague in 2020 as it was during the 1990s. Reports also suggest Jordan has sided with one over the other in the past, but until Jordan opens up about his preferences, nothing can be set in stone.

