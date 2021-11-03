Michael Jordan Received $10 Mn, I Didn’t Earn A Dime: Scottie Pippen On 'The Last Dance'

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) star Scottie Pippen has often been overlooked during his spell with the Chicago Bulls as top gun Michael Jordan received most of the spotlight at the time. In his new book Unguarded, the six-time NBA championship winner explained how it was the team that helped Jordan receive the fame he has today rather than he as an individual. Jordan then went on to achieve further recognition via the famous documentary, The Last Dance.

Pippen also wrote in his book that he and Jordan were never close and explained his unhappiness in not 'receiving a dime' for The Last Dance documentary when Jordan went on to receive a whopping $10 million.

Scottie Pippen slams Michael Jordan for 'The Last Dance' documentary

GQ released an excerpt of Scottie Pippen's Unguarded book where he criticizes Michael Jordan for receiving all the fame and not giving his teammates any credit whatsoever for the efforts they put in. Pippen wrote, "Michael received $10 million for his role in the doc while my teammates and I didn’t earn a dime, another reminder of the pecking order from the old days. For an entire season, we allowed cameras into the sanctity of our locker rooms, our practices, our hotels, our huddles…our lives."

The Chicago Bulls star then went on to slam Jordan further who he believes had a crucial role in its creation. Pippen believes he 'was nothing more than a prop' despite Jordan calling him the 'best teammate of all time.' He ended his point by stating that Jordan 'couldn't have been more condescending if he tried.'

Pippen's criticism did not end there as he then added that he and the rest of the team felt like a 'supporting cast' who could make mistakes, while MJ was the 'errorless Jordan.' The Chicago Bulls star also added that some of his former teammates shared the same sentiment and were unhappy with the way Jordan treated them after everything they 'did for him and his precious brand.' While Pippen did call Jordan a 'spectacular' player, he ended his point by stating that even he 'relied on the success' of the team that helped him achieve a level of fame "no other athlete, except for Muhammad Ali, has reached in modern times."