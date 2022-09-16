Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls Jersey Sells For A Mind-boggling Rs 80 Crores

Basketball legend Michael Jordan's iconic Chicago Bulls shirt has registered a new record for the most expensive jersey sold in the history of sports. Previously, the record for the most expensive jersey was held by Diego Maradona's iconic 'Hand of God' shirt.

Jordan's jersey becomes most expensive in history

At a recently held auction, National Basketball Association (NBA) legend Michael Jordan's iconic jersey from the first game of the 1998 finals was sold for a whopping Rs 80 crores (£8.8 million). The previous record was held by 1986 World Cup winner Diego Maradona when his jersey from the quarter-final of the tournament was sold for a staggering £8.2m in England earlier this year. As for the NBA finals, the Chicago Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz by a score of 4-2.

'The Last Dance' is based on Jordan's 1998 NBA title win

'The Last Dance,' which is based on Michael Jordan’s last NBA title season with the Chicago Bulls released on April 19, 2020. The 10-part documentary series includes unseen scenes from that season, a year that the team won their sixth title in a span of just eight years.

Speaking of 'The Last Dance,' director Jason Hehir said (as quoted by AP), "Michael Jordan and the ’90s Bulls weren’t just sporting superstars, they were a global phenomenon. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans."

Michael Jordan's legacy

Michael Jordan dominated the 1990s like few players dominated any decade in any sport. He won six NBA titles, with two three-peats, and was Finals MVP every time. He won four league MVP awards and seven scoring titles in the decade, despite retiring twice.

His 1995-96 Bulls set a then-league record with 72 wins. He won his final MVP award at the age of 35, playing every game that season on his way to another NBA title. Though best known for his high-flying dunks, wagging tongue, baggy shorts and Air Jordan shoes, he was an All-Defensive first-team selection six times in the ’90s. He was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

(Inputs from AP)