MIL Vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, NBA Live

Milwaukee Bucks will go head-to-head against Toronto Raptors in the upcoming NBA game on August 10 (August 11, for Indian viewers). The game is scheduled to start by 6:30 PM ET (Tuesday, 4:00 AM IST). Milwaukee Bucks are currently leading the Eastern Conference standings, having registered a win-loss record of 55-15 in the 70 games they've played so far. Toronto Raptors, on the other hand, occupy the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 50-19 in the 69 games they've played in the regular season.

Fans can play the MIL vs TOR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the MIL vs TOR Dream11 prediction, MIL vs TOR Dream11 top picks and the MIL vs TOR Dream11 team.

MIL vs TOR Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Monday, August 10, 2020 (August 11 for Indian viewers)

Time: 6:30 PM ET, 4:00 AM IST (August 11)

Venue: HP Field House in Orlando, Florida

MIL vs TOR Dream11 team, full squads

MIL vs TOR Dream11 team: Milwaukee Bucks squad

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez, Frank Mason III, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds, Marvin Williams, D.J. Wilson

MIL vs TOR Dream11 team: Toronto Raptors squad

Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell, Terence Davis, Matt Thomas, Talen Horton-Tucker, Og Anunoby, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Patrick McCaw, Oshae Brissett, Paul Watson, Malcolm Miller, Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Stanley Johnson, Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez

MIL vs TOR Dream11 prediction: MIL vs TOR Dream11 top picks

Milwaukee Bucks : Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe

: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe Toronto Raptors: Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Fred Vanvleet

MIL vs TOR Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Milwaukee Bucks: George Hill (PG), Donte DiVincenzo (SG), Khris Middleton (SF), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF), Brook Lopez (C)

Toronto Raptors: Kyle Lowry (PG), Norman Powell (SG), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (SF), Pascal Siakam (PF), Serge Ibaka (C)

MIL vs TOR Dream11 prediction: MIL vs TOR Dream11 team

Point Guards: Kyle Lowry (SP), Fred Vanvleet

Shooting Guard: Donte DiVincenzo, Norman Powell

Small Forwards: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Centers: Marvin Williams, Dewan Hernandez

MIL vs TOR Dream11 prediction

Milwaukee Bucks start as favourites to win this game.

Note: The MIL vs TOR Dream11 prediction, MIL vs TOR Playing 11 and MIL vs TOR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MIL vs TOR Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Milwaukee Bucks - Twitter