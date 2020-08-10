MIL Vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, NBA Live

Milwaukee Bucks will go head-to-head against Toronto Raptors in the upcoming NBA game on August 10 (August 11, for Indian viewers). The game is scheduled to start by 6:30 PM ET (Tuesday, 4:00 AM IST). Milwaukee Bucks are currently leading the Eastern Conference standings, having registered a win-loss record of 55-15 in the 70 games they've played so far. Toronto Raptors, on the other hand, occupy the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 50-19 in the 69 games they've played in the regular season.
Fans can play the MIL vs TOR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the MIL vs TOR Dream11 prediction, MIL vs TOR Dream11 top picks and the MIL vs TOR Dream11 team.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez, Frank Mason III, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds, Marvin Williams, D.J. Wilson
Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell, Terence Davis, Matt Thomas, Talen Horton-Tucker, Og Anunoby, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Patrick McCaw, Oshae Brissett, Paul Watson, Malcolm Miller, Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Stanley Johnson, Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez
Milwaukee Bucks start as favourites to win this game.
