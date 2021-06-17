MON-W Vs GRE-W Dream11: Montenegro Vs Greece Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Montenegro (MON-W) will be facing Greece (GRE-W) for their upcoming FIBA Women's Euro Basketball 2021 Group B Week 1 game. The game is scheduled on Thursday, June 17, 3:00 PM local time (Thursday, June 17, 6:30 PM IST) in Valencia at the Pabellon Municipal Fuente de San Luis. Here is a look at the MON-W vs GRE-W Dream11 prediction and MON-W vs GRE-W Dream11 team.

MON-W vs GRE-W preview

Montenegro and Greece have met once before the upcoming game, which was during the 2015 EuroBasket Women final round. Years have passed since then, the teams most likely wanting to aim for an early win. While a Group B team like Serbia has experience in players like Sonja Vasic and Jelena Brooks, Montenegro are being considered underdogs.

They have Jelena Dubljevic, Milica Jovanovic, and Markeisha Gatling handling frontcourt, and will look to gain momentum as the competition continues. While they are somewhat the underdogs, one cannot overlook the team. If injuries are avoided, the team might make their way to the qualifiers later.

On the other hand, Greece have Elena Bosgana, who is ready to wow the audience with her gameplay. Bosgana is 17 and has shone through during the qualifiers.

The tournament will begin on June 17 and go on till June 27 – co-hosted by France and Spain. Sixteen countries will participate in the four-group competition, which will have the winning title and podium spots as well. However, a significant price remains the ticket to the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournaments – which only the top six teams will win.

MON-W vs GRE-W squad

Montenegro (MON-W) – Jelena Dubljevic, Jovana Pasic, Dragana Zivkovic, Snezana Aleksic, Kristina Rakovic, Bozica Mujovic, Milena Jaksic, Bojana Kovacevic, Violeta Lazarevic, Maria Lekovic, Milica Jovanovic and Markeisha Gatling.

Greece (GRE-W) – Anna Stamolamprou, Elini Bosgana, Dionysia Alexandri, Pinelopi Pavlopoulou, Angeliki Nikolopoulou, Aikaterina Sotiriou, Vasiliki Louka, Artemis Spanou, Christina Anastasopoulou, Elena Tsineke, Ioanna Diela and Maria Emmanouela Fasoula.

MON-W vs GRE-W Dream11 team

Point Guard – Bozica Mujovic

Shooting guard – Ioanna Diela, Anna Stamolamprou

Small Forward – Jovana Pasic

Power Forward – Jelena Dubljevic, Aikaterina Sotiriou

Centre – Maria Emmanouela Fasoula



