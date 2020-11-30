NBA 2020-21 Season: Preseason, Play-in Tournament And Other Key Dates

With COVID-19 still a threat, the NBA decided to begin the 2020-21 season in December in an attempt to soften the massive and inevitable financial blow worth billions. While many players are reportedly against the early start, the league has finalized plans – which include two halves of a season, an All-Star break and a play-in tournament. Keeping the unusual circumstances in mind, the NBA 2020-21 season will wrap up before the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

Key dates for the NBA pre-season, play-in tournament

December 1 to 5 – Individual player workouts

December 1 to 5 – NBA Media “Week”

December 6 – Group player workouts

December 11 to 19 – NBA Pre-season games

December 22 to March 4, 2021 – Regular season (first half)

March 5 to 10 – NBA All-Star break

March 11 to May 16 – Regular season (second half)

May 13 to 15 – Class of 2020 Hall of Fame Enshrinement

May 18 to 21 – NBA play-in tournament

May 22 to July 22 – NBA Playoffs

Keeping health and safety measures in mind, the media week will be filled with Zoom calls and interviews with the teams which are usually held on the first day of the camp. The league has already released the pre-season schedule for the year. While the schedule for the NBA regular-season's first half is expected soon, the dates for the second half will be released in 2021.

NBA preseason about to be 🔥🔥



Dec. 11 - Clippers @ Lakers, 10PM EST

Dec. 12 - Suns @ Jazz, 9PM EST

Dec. 13 - Wizards @ Nets, 6PM EST

Dec. 18 - Bucks @ Pelicans, 8PM EST pic.twitter.com/GXay5Fmsec — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 27, 2020

The league has also introduced an All-Star break for teams, which will not include the traditional All-Star weekend festivities. The break is reportedly for five days. With a play-in tournament introduced, the league aims to wrap up in July, making sure players can participate in the Tokyo Olympics.

The NBA will establish an anonymous hotline to report potential violations of safety protocols during in-market play in 2020-21 season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. There was also a hotline for the Orlando restart. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 28, 2020

The Hall of Fame inductees, which were announced this year, will be honoured next year in May. The event is also shifted to Mohegan Sun Casino, Connecticut. Along with Kobe Bryant – who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash on January 26 – Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

(Image credits: AP)