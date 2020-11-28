LeBron James Prepares For NBA Season By Stoically Skipping Rope With Daughter Zhuri: Watch

LeBron James, who led the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th NBA title this October, will be starting his NBA 2020-21 season in December. As a result of the financial losses brought on by COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA will resume activities after a short 71-day offseason. With teams preparing to start camp from December 1, LeBron James is enjoying his time off, spending time with his children at home in LA.

LeBron James trains for the NBA 2020-21 season with his daughter season

LeBron getting ready for the new season with Zhuri



(via mrs_savannahrj/Instagram)

Recently, Savannah James shared an adorable video of James skipping ropes with his daughter Zhuri. James stoicly continues his workout, while Zhuri giggles and smiles while jumping along with her dad. Fans adored the content provided by Savannah, praising James for being an amazing father.

"This is why Lebron James is the Greatest player of all time," one fan wrote, while another wondered why people hated on the 35-year-old. People even complimented Zhuri, who apparently jumped pretty high up for her age. However, this is not the first time James has been seen spending quality time with Zhuri.

A few days after the 2020 title win, James was seen having breakfast with Zhuri at her mini-mansion in their backyard, which is a replica of their house. James posted multiple stories on Instagram, each featuring some part of Zhuri's new playhouse. In the clips, Zhuri is seen entering the mini house, which was made to complement James' $23 million Brentwood mansion – something the four-time NBA champion mentions in the video.

The gift had been an early birthday present for Zhuri. On Father's Day, Savannah had uploaded a picture of the both of them on Instagram, where the six-year-old is seen style James' hair. The four-time NBA champion has also appeared in Zhuri's Instagram channel, which he helped her launch.

Fans enjoy yet another father-daughter interaction from LeBron James and Zhuri

Is James against the NBA season 2020-21 start date?

James, as per multiple sources, is unhappy with the December 22 start date. While many teams have had sufficient time off court, James, the Lakers and Miami Heat played only in October. With the Lakers aiming for a two-peat, a short rest period could have detrimental effects on the team's plan. Danny Green, who was still signed with the Lakers then, had spoken about the matter. James himself had reacted to news about the short offseason, adding a facepalm emoji to his response.

