NBA 2K21 To Feature Major Visual Improvements And Launched For PS5 And Xbox X: Report

NBA 2K20 was seemingly a major hit in the gaming community last year. The last entry in the long-standing NBA 2K series received several plaudits and even scooped the Best Sports/Racing Game award at the 2019 Titanium Awards. Arguably the best basketball gaming title, 2K20 still continues to receive patch updates and new gameplay modes from time to time. However, according to recent reports, 2K is already developing its new title - NBA 2K21. According to Forbes, NBA 2K21 is going to be an even further leap in visuals and graphics than 2K20.

Also Read | NBA 2K21: NBA 2k Tournament To Be Played Between 16 Of The League's Best Gamers Amid NBA coronavirus

NBA 2K21 visual improvements to be a giant leap?

Most of the sectors in the US are currently suspended due to the rapid outbreak of coronavirus. This hasn't stopped 2K from working on their latest entry to the NBA 2K series. Earlier this month, Gameplay Director for NBA 2K Mike Wang confirmed on Twitter that the development of NBA 2K21 is very much in progress. It is believed there will be no delay in the launch of the game later this year.

In heavy 2K21 development. Doing good though. thanks for asking — Mike Wang (@Beluba) March 10, 2020

Also Read | NBA 2K21: LeBron James' 4-year-old Tattoo Lawsuit Against NBA 2K Video Game Dismissed In Court, NBA Coronavirus update

Forbes writer Brian Mazique shed further light on the development of NBA 2K21 stating fans should expect major visual improvements in the game, compared to the last generation. NBA 2K20 is already rated highly when it comes to its gameplay and stunning graphics. If 2K21 does prove to be an improvement over its predecessor, it could be a treat for all supporters who are anxiously waiting for the title.

NBA 2K20 gameplay; watch

When will NBA 2k21 come out?

The official release date for NBA 2K21 is yet to be announced. However, reports suggest, the game will hit the shelves around September 2020. NBA 2K21 will be released on PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One. Furthermore, it is also reported that it will be released for PS5 and Xbox X.

The latest generation gaming consoles by Sony and Microsoft respectively are expected to be major upgrades over their previous models in regards to hardware and software. PS5 will feature an AMD Zen 2-based octa-core CPU with 16GB LPDDR6 RAM and support for 8K Ultra HD resolution. The graphics will be handled by 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz, RDNA 2 architecture, according to Tech Radar.

Also Read | NBA 2K21 visual improvements?: NBA 2K20 Upgrades Itself To Add Predicted All-Decade 2020 Team

Circling back to NBA 2K21, the title is expected to leverage the superior specifications of PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox X to deliver a stunning gameplay experience for its users. Along with improvements in visuals and graphics, 2K21 is expected to significantly improve AI gameplay. It should also be able to push higher framerates, which will result in much smoother gameplay, especially when several actions are occurring at the same time on the screen.

NBA 2K21 visual improvements: NBA 2k21 cover stars

As for the NBA 2k21 cover stars, there are rumours that the company will feature the late Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash earlier this year. However, the news of the NBA 2k21 cover stars has not yet been confirmed.

Also Read | NBA 2K21 visual improvements? NBA Coronavirus Update: League 'very Determined' To Resume Season, Could Propose Shortened Playoffs