NBA 2k Tournament To Be Played Between 16 Of The League's Best Gamers

While the NBA suspension is still going on, the league has decided to host a players-only NBA 2k tournament. NBA players will play the NBA 2k tournament from their homes and will include some 'big-name players'. The NBA 2k tournament will also reportedly be broadcasted by ESPN.

NBA 2k tournament: DeMarcus Cousins will also play the upcoming NBA 2k20 tournament during NBA suspension

As per reports, 16 NBA players will play the NBA 2k tournament that will last for 10 days. Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins and Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell are two of the players who will play the NBA 2k20 tournament. Cousins, who is recovering from a torn ACL, missed the entire NBA 2019-20 season and was recently waived by the LA Lakers. Mitchell, on the other hand, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 12. However, the Jazz star no longer has the virus and will partake in the NBA 2k20 tournament.

NBA suspension: When will NBA resume play?

Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, which resulted in the NBA suspension. Gobert was followed by Mitchell and Detroit Pistons Christian Wood testing positive. A week later, Kevin Durant and three Brooklyn Nets players, two Lakers players and Boston Celtics Marcus Smart were confirmed to have been infected by the virus. As of now, Gobert and Smart have also been cleared of the virus along with Mitchell.

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic remains uncertain, the league has made no official announcement regarding their return. According to reports, the league is hoping for a mid-June return. However, the season could also resume in July or August and extend till September. The league is also reportedly considering playing shortened playoffs and conducting them in a neutral location like Vegas or the Bahamas.

