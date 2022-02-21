Last Updated:

NBA 75th Anniversary Team: Check Out The List Of Top 75 NBA Players Of All Time

The NBA 75th Anniversary list was selected by a blue-ribbon panel of media, current and former players, coaches, general managers and team executives.

NBA 75th anniversary list

The ongoing 2021-2022 season sees the NBA celebrating its 75th anniversary and as a part of that celebration, the league unveiled the list of the top NBA players of all time to have ever played the game. The top 75 players in NBA history and one more because of a tie in the voting are a group that has combined to win 158 NBA championships, earn 730 NBA All-Star selections and score more than 1.5 million points.

According to an ESPN report, The NBA 75th Anniversary list was selected by a blue-ribbon panel of media, current and former players, coaches, general managers and team executives. As a result of a tie in the voting, the NBA 75th anniversary team includes 76 players.

NBA 75th anniversary: A list of Top 75 NBA players of all time

Let's take a look at the list of the Top 75 NBA players of all time which was unveiled by the NBA ahead of the NBA All-Star game. 

  1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
  2. Ray Allen
  3. Giannis Antetokounmpo
  4. Carmelo Anthony
  5. Nate Archibald
  6. Paul Arizin
  7. Charles Barkley
  8. Rick Barry
  9. Elgin Baylor
  10. Dave Bing
  11. Larry Bird
  12. Kobe Bryant 
  13. Wilt Chamberlain 
  14. Bob Cousy
  15. Dave Cowens
  16. Billy Cunningham
  17. Stephen Curry
  18. Anthony Davis
  19. Dave DeBusschere
  20. Clyde Drexler
  21. Tim Duncan
  22. Kevin DurantJ
  23. Julius Erving
  24. Patrick Ewing
  25. Walt Frazier
  26. Kevin Garnett
  27. George Gervin
  28. Hal Greer
  29. James Harden
  30. John Havlicek
  31. Elvin Hayes
  32. Allen Iverson
  33. LeBron James
  34. Magic Johnson
  35. Sam Jones
  36. Michael Jordan
  37. Jason Kidd
  38. Kawhi Leonard
  39. Damian Lillard
  40. Jerry Lucas
  41. Karl Malone
  42. Moses Malone
  43. Pete Maravich
  44. Bob McAdoo
  45. Kevin McHale
  46. George Mikan
  47. Reggie Miller
  48. Earl Monroe
  49. Steve Nash
  50. Dirk Nowitzki
  51. Shaquille O'Neal
  52. Hakeem Olajuwon
  53. Robert Parish
  54. Chris Paul
  55. Gary Payton
  56. Bob Pettit
  57. Paul Pierce
  58. Scottie Pippen
  59. Willis Reed
  60. Oscar Robertson
  61. David Robinson
  62. Dennis Rodman
  63. Bill Russell
  64. Dolph Schayes
  65. Bill Sharman
  66. John Stockton
  67. Isiah Thomas
  68. Nate Thurmond
  69. Wes Unseld
  70. Dwyane Wade
  71. Bill Walton
  72. Jerry West
  73. Russell Westbrook
  74. Lenny Wilkens
  75. Dominique Wilkins
  76. James Worthy
