NBA 75th Anniversary Team: Check Out The List Of Top 75 NBA Players Of All Time

The ongoing 2021-2022 season sees the NBA celebrating its 75th anniversary and as a part of that celebration, the league unveiled the list of the top NBA players of all time to have ever played the game. The top 75 players in NBA history and one more because of a tie in the voting are a group that has combined to win 158 NBA championships, earn 730 NBA All-Star selections and score more than 1.5 million points.

According to an ESPN report, The NBA 75th Anniversary list was selected by a blue-ribbon panel of media, current and former players, coaches, general managers and team executives. As a result of a tie in the voting, the NBA 75th anniversary team includes 76 players.

NBA 75th anniversary: A list of Top 75 NBA players of all time

Let's take a look at the list of the Top 75 NBA players of all time which was unveiled by the NBA ahead of the NBA All-Star game.