NBA 75th Anniversary Team: Check Out The List Of Top 75 NBA Players Of All Time

The ongoing 2021-2022 season sees the NBA celebrating its 75th anniversary and as a part of that celebration, the league unveiled the list of the top NBA players of all time to have ever played the game. The top 75 players in NBA history and one more because of a tie in the voting are a group that has combined to win 158 NBA championships, earn 730 NBA All-Star selections and score more than 1.5 million points.
According to an ESPN report, The NBA 75th Anniversary list was selected by a blue-ribbon panel of media, current and former players, coaches, general managers and team executives. As a result of a tie in the voting, the NBA 75th anniversary team includes 76 players.
NBA 75th anniversary: A list of Top 75 NBA players of all time
Let's take a look at the list of the Top 75 NBA players of all time which was unveiled by the NBA ahead of the NBA All-Star game.
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
- Ray Allen
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Carmelo Anthony
- Nate Archibald
- Paul Arizin
- Charles Barkley
- Rick Barry
- Elgin Baylor
- Dave Bing
- Larry Bird
- Kobe Bryant
- Wilt Chamberlain
- Bob Cousy
- Dave Cowens
- Billy Cunningham
- Stephen Curry
- Anthony Davis
- Dave DeBusschere
- Clyde Drexler
- Tim Duncan
- Kevin DurantJ
- Julius Erving
- Patrick Ewing
- Walt Frazier
- Kevin Garnett
- George Gervin
- Hal Greer
- James Harden
- John Havlicek
- Elvin Hayes
- Allen Iverson
- LeBron James
- Magic Johnson
- Sam Jones
- Michael Jordan
- Jason Kidd
- Kawhi Leonard
- Damian Lillard
- Jerry Lucas
- Karl Malone
- Moses Malone
- Pete Maravich
- Bob McAdoo
- Kevin McHale
- George Mikan
- Reggie Miller
- Earl Monroe
- Steve Nash
- Dirk Nowitzki
- Shaquille O'Neal
- Hakeem Olajuwon
- Robert Parish
- Chris Paul
- Gary Payton
- Bob Pettit
- Paul Pierce
- Scottie Pippen
- Willis Reed
- Oscar Robertson
- David Robinson
- Dennis Rodman
- Bill Russell
- Dolph Schayes
- Bill Sharman
- John Stockton
- Isiah Thomas
- Nate Thurmond
- Wes Unseld
- Dwyane Wade
- Bill Walton
- Jerry West
- Russell Westbrook
- Lenny Wilkens
- Dominique Wilkins
- James Worthy