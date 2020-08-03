NBA And MLB Ratings See Major Drop Amid Fervent Support Of Black Lives Matter Movement

The NBA and MLB seasons returned last week, which brought an expected increase in television ratings as the leagues were on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the ratings have reportedly dropped after the opening games for both leagues. While the ratings are generally high as sporting action has returned, reports hint at a low audience due to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests and support during the games.

Have MLB ratings and NBA ratings dropped due to the Black Lives Matter movement?

To be fair since I compared MLB vs NBA return night 1, here is night 2

MLB (last Friday, ESPN)

Mets-Braves (4p) - 922K

Brewers-Cubs(7p) - 1.0M

Angels-As (10p) - 797K



NBA (last night ESPN)

Celtics-Bucks (6:30p) - 1.3M

Mavs-Rockets (9p)- 1.7M — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) August 1, 2020

MLB really fell off after opening day. In general, both leagues aren't getting the audience one might expect from a nation that's been deprived of entertainment for months https://t.co/GazeoR9SNB — Ethan Strauss (@SherwoodStrauss) August 2, 2020

As per Outkick, the NBA ratings have dropped from a combined 5.5 million from the opening night to a combined 3 million later. The Los Angeles Lakers-LA Clippers game brought in a 3.4 million audience, while the New Orleans Pelicans-Utah Jazz contest brought in 2.1 million. However, the Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks game brought in only 1.3 million viewers, while Dallas Mavericks-Houston Rockets game at primetime (9 PM EST), brought in 1.7 million views. As per reports, though the numbers are high, they are lower than expected after the NBA resumed after months, especially with no audience in attendance.

According to certain reports, the low ratings are a direct result of the Black Lives Matter movement. After players, coaches, other staff members and officials took a knee during the national anthem prior to the games, fans took to social media to express their anger over the situation. Many asked to boycott the NBA and MLB, as they found the kneeling disrespectful and also promoting a 'political agenda', asking the leagues to stick to the game only. This includes the NBA's idea to allow players to have messages related to BLM and other social causes written on their jersey instead of their last names. As a way to support the BLM movement, the league also had 'Black Lives Matter' written on the Disney courts. Along with the NBA ratings, MLB ratings have also reportedly taken a dip due to the league's efforts to raise awareness against discrimination and systemic racism.

