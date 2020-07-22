NBA Bubble Court Unveiled With Black Lives Matter Decals Along The Sidelines

With the NBA restart around the corner, reporters from multiple media outlets were given a tour of the NBA bubble life and the various in-game precautions the league has planned to ensure the safety of the players and the staff. The league also unveiled the 'Black Lives Matter' logo on the game court, showing support for the ongoing global anti-racism movement.

First look at the NBA arena inside the bubble:



• Black Lives Matter written on the court

• Socially distanced bench using spaced out chairs

• Plexiglass in front of the announcer's booth



(via @malika_andrews)

Pictures of the NBA bubble court were first shared by ESPN which showed Black Lives Matter decals along the sidelines. The socially distanced bench was also a notable change deployed by the league in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The traditional seating area for players and coaches was swapped for chairs placed six feet apart from each other.

The NBA will paint the words "Black Lives Matter" on all of its courts for when play resumes



(🎥 @AhnFireDigital )



(🎥 @AhnFireDigital )

Another in-game change includes broadcasters being enclosed in plexiglass panels in order to keep them separated from on-court activities. Also, the entire NBA bubble court will be surrounded by two large video screens, where footage of live fans along with various signages will be displayed during the games.

Several NBA players have been vocal about the anti-racism protests in the United States. The likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry and others have voiced their support for the ongoing movement, demanding equal rights for all minority communities. Curry and a host of Golden State Warriors players attended multiple protests in the Bay Area.

Previously, the NBA pledged to use the resumption of the 2019-20 season as a platform to support the movement. The league also granted permission to players to highlight a message against social injustices in place of the names on the jerseys. Players will reportedly also be allowed to kneel during the national anthem to honour the movement started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

NBA restart schedule

The NBA season will resume on July 30 at Disney World Resort in Orlando., Florida. Despite the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, the league remains confident that the NBA bubble will be able to ensure the safety of the players. Los Angeles Clippers will face city rivals LA Lakers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena, and New Orleans Pelicans will be up against Utah Jazz at HP Field House on July 30.

