NBA Store Bans #FreeHongKong On Customised Jerseys, Allows 'kill Cops', Anti-Semitic Texts

Over the past few weeks, the NBA has been facing backlash over their relations with China after they introduced a new national security law for Hong Kong. The new law introduced new crimes with penalties like life imprisonment and allowing Chinese mainland security operatives to legally operate in Hong Kong. The law caused fans to call out the league for continuing their relations with the country for monetary benefits.

NBA store allows 'Kill Cops' jerseys while banning #FreeHongKong

Last month, the NBA approved the idea to allow players to wear a jersey with a personalised message related to any social cause on the back. However, the NBA store does not allow sites to customise jerseys with any message they want. Pointed out by fans on social media, the NBA lets people create jerseys with words like 'KillCops' while banning people to input the words 'FreeHongKong'. Along with these words, anti-semitic phrases like 'Burn Jews' can also be printed on a customisable jersey. Fans also pointed out that the words 'F**kHongKong', which contain the same amount of letters, are allowed while 'FreeHongKong' are banned. The NBA is yet to make a comment on the issue.

Fans react to #FreeHongKong being banned

Folks, the answer to all this is easy.

Stop watching NASCAR

Stop watching the NFL

Stop watching the NBA.



Let see how much of a difference you make. — Oti ðŸ‡°ðŸ‡ªðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@Wuod_Dala) July 13, 2020

I think they should go to China or North Korea — Sue Fabrie (@seasusanne) July 13, 2020

Told ya this last week, guys. pic.twitter.com/32oSyR326E — Justin Harbaugh (@justinharbaugh) July 13, 2020

Simple. Turn the NBA off. Don’t watch them on tv, don’t go to the games and don’t buy their stuff. When no one supports them, they will get the idea. Until then they will continue to act like the asses they are. And if you support them in anyway you are complicit. — Don Cullen (@DonCullen2) July 13, 2020

There are times when profit must be sacrificed because the cost is too high. When will the NBA learn this lesson? — True American Ohio (@TrueAmericanOH) July 13, 2020

The NBA was recently questioned for their relationship with China by USA Senator Marsha Blackburn. She sent a letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver first week on July, demanding answers for the league's relationship with China. Her letter reportedly asked the NBA to answer three questions about their relationship with China, which she wants to be answered by July 21.

"What are the anticipated financial consequences of China Central Television's (CCTV) continued ban on airing NBA games?

"Outline the scope of the NBA's relationship with Chinese state-owned enterprise Alibaba."

"The NBA reportedly continues to operate a training centre Xinjiang, one of the world's worst humanitarian zones. What steps is the NBA taking to shutter this location?"

