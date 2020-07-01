Disney-themed NBA Jerseys Created By Artist And SLAM For All 30 Teams Ahead Of NBA Restart

Last month, Disney and graphic designer Mikey Halim came together to release a collection of NBA jerseys featuring superhero crossovers. The crossover NBA jerseys between the two were a result of the NBA restart being held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Since those jerseys turned out to be popular among the fans, another collection which includes more animated Disney movies like Frozen, Lion King and Up were introduced this month.

NBA Disney jerseys: Slam Studios and artist collaborate to make NBA Disney jerseys before NBA Disney World return in Orlando

These new NBA jerseys released a month before the NBA Disney World return and are a collaboration between graphic designer Mikey Halim and Slam Studios. While the NBA is not directly linked with the collection, Slam Studios are affiliated to the NBA and provide original NBA content daily. The NBA x Disney NBA jerseys collection includes the 22 NBA teams travelling to the NBA Disney World restart along with the eight teams like Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks which were eliminated. The artist, who has made designs for NBA stars, first posted the superhero-themed jerseys before moving on to more animated films. He posted a complete list of all 30 NBA jerseys a day before, which Slam Studios cross-posted on their Twitter account.

NBA Disney Jerseys: NBA artist and Slam Studios team up for NBA Disney jerseys of all teams before NBA restart in Orlando

Since the NBA is heading to Disney World...@warriors x Disney World ✨ pic.twitter.com/VFBKMpD0UT — Slam Studios | NBA Basketball (@SlamStudios) June 30, 2020

(Image source: NBA stats official Twitter and Mikey Halim official Instagram)