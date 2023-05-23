NBA Conference Finals Lakers Vs Nuggets Game 4 Live: Can Lebron's Lakers Defy The History?

Welcome to what is expected to be yet another enthralling end-to-end hoop action between LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets. The nuggets are up by 3 and can storm into the finals should they win today. The Lakers on the other hand are searching for their first win of the conference finals. The nuggets have so far outperformed Lakers in the clutch situations but will today be different? Can the Lakers force the series to Game 5? All to look forward to.