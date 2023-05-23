NBA Conference Finals Lakers Vs Nuggets Game 4 Live: Can Lebron's Lakers Defy The History?

Quick links:
Image: AP
All eyes are on Rui Hachimura as he has been the shining light for Lakers so far in the Western Conference Finals. It is 13 all at the moment.
The Lakers vs Nuggets Game 4 begun. Anthony Davis starts the goal proceedings.2-0 Lakers.
Here are the starting 5 of LA Lakers.
Starters@ToyotaSoCal | #SuitingUpTogether pic.twitter.com/QHcq5mEf7O— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 23, 2023
Here is the starting line up of Denver Nuggets.
Starting 🖐#BringItIn pic.twitter.com/kmo3jchMBl— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 22, 2023
NBA fans in India can watch the live telecast on Sports18 channel. For live streaming, JioCinema is the platform to look out for.
Considering the first three games, Lebron James has looked out of sorts. He will be the key today for the Lakers and if they have to evade elimination today then King James has to fire on all cylinders. What to expect? Can James lift his team and force a comeback today?
The Lakers vs Nuggets Game 4 will take place at the crypto.com arena. The live action will begin grom 6 AM IST.
Welcome to what is expected to be yet another enthralling end-to-end hoop action between LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets. The nuggets are up by 3 and can storm into the finals should they win today. The Lakers on the other hand are searching for their first win of the conference finals. The nuggets have so far outperformed Lakers in the clutch situations but will today be different? Can the Lakers force the series to Game 5? All to look forward to.