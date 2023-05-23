Last Updated:

NBA Conference Finals Lakers Vs Nuggets Game 4 Live: Can Lebron's Lakers Defy The History?

Lakers vs Nuggets live: After an exciting set of three games, Nuggets have taken a lead of 3-0 in the NBA Western Conference Finals. LA Lakers have a huge task in hand and have to create history to make it to the NBA finals. No team has ever turned it around from going 3-0 down. But the Lakers do have the wherewithal. Catch all the live updates from Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets game 4 here

Prateek Arya
NBA Conference finals Lakers vs Nuggets game 4 live score Lebron James Nikola Jokic

Image: AP

06:24 IST, May 23rd 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets game 4: Rui Hachimura could give the edge

All eyes are on Rui Hachimura as he has been the shining light for Lakers so far in the Western Conference Finals. It is 13 all at the moment.

06:14 IST, May 23rd 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets live: Game 4 begins

The Lakers vs Nuggets Game 4 begun. Anthony Davis starts the goal proceedings.2-0 Lakers.

05:48 IST, May 23rd 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets: Lakers starting 5

Here are the starting 5 of LA Lakers.

 

 

05:48 IST, May 23rd 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets Game 4: Nuggets Starting 5

Here is the starting line up of Denver Nuggets.

 

05:48 IST, May 23rd 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets game 4: Live streaming

NBA fans in India can watch the live telecast on Sports18 channel. For live streaming, JioCinema is the platform to look out for.

05:48 IST, May 23rd 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets Game 4: Can Lebron James force a comeback?

Considering the first three games, Lebron James has looked out of sorts. He will be the key today for the Lakers and if they have to evade elimination today then King James has to fire on all cylinders. What to expect? Can James lift his team and force a comeback today?

05:48 IST, May 23rd 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets Game 4: Venue and timing

The Lakers vs Nuggets Game 4 will take place at the crypto.com arena. The live action will begin grom 6 AM IST.

05:48 IST, May 23rd 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets: Welcome to the Game 4 of the conference finals

Welcome to what is expected to be yet another enthralling end-to-end hoop action between LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets. The nuggets are up by 3 and can storm into the finals should they win today. The Lakers on the other hand are searching for their first win of the conference finals. The nuggets have so far outperformed Lakers in the clutch situations but will today be different? Can the Lakers force the series to Game 5? All to look forward to.

