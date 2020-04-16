NBA Could Introduce Voting System To Crown 2020 Champion Without Playoffs: Reports

The NBA season is currently suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. Ever since the suspension, there have been multiple reports about the league looking for various ways to complete the 2019-20 NBA season. Recent reports suggest that the NBA is even considering voting as an option to crown the NBA champion 2020.

NBA voting: League to consider NBA voting option to consider season completion?

According to recent reports, NBA voting is seemingly the only option to crown an NBA champion 2020 in case the current season needs to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. While reports state that there is nothing in the NBA bylaws to name a champion if not for the playoffs, the league is considering all kind of ideas. During a recent interview, NBA commissioner Adam Silver revealed that the league is currently on 'listening mode'. However, some NBA reports also believe that the league might not use voting to choose their 2019-20 champion.

NBA wants a 25-day window before return during the COVID-19 outbreak

"What they're looking at is a 25-day return to basketball window."



–@WindhorstESPN details the NBA's back-to-basketball plan pic.twitter.com/7MrQycg11C — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 12, 2020

Previous reports state that the league could need a 25-day window before the season resumes. The 25 days will be divided into 11 and 12 days – 11 for individual workouts and 12 for team training camps. As of now, the NBA has not made an official statement. Before the league was suspended, Milwaukee Bucks were leading the NBA with a 53-12 win-loss record. The league was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19.

