NBA Looking At 25-day Window For Players Before Return Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic: Report

Ever since the NBA suspension was announced on March 11, there have been various reports about the organization being determined to resume the current season. Though the NBA officials, owners and players will be looking forward to be back in action, recent reports hint towards a 'pessimistic' outlook towards the season. As the NBA players continue to take precautions against the coronavirus, the league is reportedly looking to finish the season before the Labour Day weekend in September.

"What they're looking at is a 25-day return to basketball window."



–@WindhorstESPN details the NBA's back-to-basketball plan pic.twitter.com/7MrQycg11C — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 12, 2020

NBA return to be preceded by a 25-day window?

According to reports, the NBA will need a 25-day window for their players and teams to prepare before the return. The days will reportedly be divided into 11 and 14 days. The first half will be for individual workouts which follow all the social-distancing methods, while the second half will focus on team training camps before they return to the NBA. As of now, no official statement has been made.

On April 6, NBA commissioner Adam Silver stated that no decision regarding the NBA season and its return will be made until at least May. He emphasised that they are not sure if the league will directly play the playoffs or complete the remaining regular season. ESPN had last reported about the league being pessimistic about their return. The NBA along with the players association is reportedly looking for blood tests that could diagnose people with COVID-19 within 15 minutes, similar to a diabetes test. Reports stated that this could be a crucial first step for them to resume play as soon as possible, though these tests will need to available for everyone before being used by the league.

