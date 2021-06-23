NBA Draft Lottery Results: Detroit Pistons Bag No. 1 Overall Pick; Rockets, Cavs Follow

As the NBA 2020-21 season is close to wrapping up, the league looks like it will soon move towards its normal schedule. While the Conference finals are still underway, we have the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery results, teams, and fans already discussing possible picks later this year. Taking into consideration the altered schedule this year, the NBA Draft is nearer than most expected. Here is more on the 'When is NBA draft 2021?' query and the NBA draft order.

NBA DRAFT LOTTERY 🚨



1. Pistons

2. Rockets

3. Cavs

4. Raptors

5. Magic

6. Thunder

7. Warriors

8. Magic

9. Kings

10. Pelicans

11. Hornets

12. Spurs

13. Pacers

14. Warriors pic.twitter.com/FxfltGNidN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 23, 2021

NBA Draft Lottery results: Detroit Pistons have the No. 2021 NBA Draft pick

If the NBA wants to return to the usual schedule, they will have to conduct the draft in July. As the lottery results have been revealed, teams out of contention can focus on their game plan for the 2021-22 season instead – if they were already not doing so. The lottery results were announced before the Western Conference Finals Game 2 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns.

Detroit Pistons – who played an underwhelming 2020-21 season – won the No. 1 overall pick. This is the first time since 1970 that they have bagged the No. 1 pick, giving them an opportunity to eventually turn things around. Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic have won the remaining four spots. The Raptors and Rockets will probably look forward to the draft the most, a positive event after seasons that went downhill.

Additionally, the Minnesota Timberwolves have transferred their first-round pick to the Golden State Warriors (D'Angelo Russell trade).

NBA Draft order

Detroit Pistons Houston Rockets Cleveland Cavaliers Toronto Raptors Orlando Magic Oklahoma City Thunder Golden State Warriors Orlando Magic Sacramento Kings New Orleans Pelicans Charlotte Hornets San Antonio Spurs Indiana Pacers Golden State Warriors

When is NBA Draft 2021?

The NBA 2021 draft will most likely take place on July 29, getting the league back on schedule.

Projected NBA Draft picks

As of now, Cade Cunningham is reported to be a possible No. 1 pick during this year's draft. The Oklahoma State star seems to be the easy first choice for GM Troy Weaver. The young point guard can create plays, shoot well, also possessing the needed in-the-moment instincts needed down the stretch. He has been scoring 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 40% from the three-point range. Evan Mobley, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs are other projected top picks.

(Image credits: AP)