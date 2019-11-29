Draymond Green Shuts Down A Warriors Fan On Twitter As Team Continues To Struggle

Draymond Green recently called out a Golden State Warriors fans on Twitter. A fan tweeted to Green and the Warriors said that coach Tom Izzo concentrates on how many defeats he can resist, but how many defeats should a Warriors fan endure before they get a victory. He also added that the Golden State Warriors fans are used to winning the games and not losing. Green replied to the fan's tweet and called him out. He told the fan to 'save it' and relax. If he was a real fan, he would have started winning only seven years ago. The fan has since then deleted his account.

Also read | Warriors' Draymond Green says Clippers blew his mind with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George deals

NBA 2019-20: Draymond Green calls out a bandwagoner on Twitter

Save it... if you’re a real fan you just started winning 7 years ago after years of misery... relax https://t.co/mfzbrFifdZ — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 28, 2019

Also read | NBA rumours: Portland Trail Blazers interested in Draymond Green?

Golden State Warriors bagged their fourth win by defeating the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The defending Western Conference champions are having a disastrous NBA season, and currently, have the worst record in the league. Draymond Green himself returned to the court after sitting three games out due to a heel injury. He scored 7 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists as the Warriors defeated the Bulls 104-90. The Warriors went through multiple offseason roster changes and were plagued with injury ever since the NBA 2019-20 season started. Klay Thompson's return to the court is uncertain as he is currently recovering from an ACL injury. Stephen Curry will also be sidelined due to a broken hand, while D'Angelo Russell suffers from a thumb injury.

Also read | Kevin Durant admits Draymond Green incident influenced Warriors exit

Eric Paschall led the Warriors to victory on Wednesday night by scoring 25 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists while 9-of-17 while shooting which included 2 three-pointers. Paschall also had one turnover during his 36 minutes on the court. Alec Burks chipped in 23 points. Klay Thompson was present as a guest analyst during the game.

Also read | NBA: Draymond Green regrets fight with ex-GSW teammate Kevin Durant