NBA Employees Walk Out, Claim League Relies Only On Players For Advocating Social Justice

Shortly after the players' decision to resume play over the weekends, NBA and WNBA employees went on a strike to support players advocating social justice. Though the strike might have been short, it inspired people to pay more attention to the message players are trying to deliver. According to ESPN's Malika Andrews, the employees spent their time calling elected officials.

Sources: Roughly 100 NBA employees — based in New York — are on strike today, in solidarity with the NBA and WNBA players pushing for social justice. They will be spending the day calling elected officials. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 28, 2020

Over 100 staff members walked out on Friday, along with NBA and WNBA players who are trying hard to support the Black Lives Matter movement and advocate social justice. The strike took place two days after Milwaukee Bucks decided to not play their playoffs first-round Game 5 against Orlando Magic.

As per reports, staff members based in New York and New Jersey across 10 departments spent their time making calls to officials of the state, demanding "justice for Jacob Blake and for the police officers to be held accountable." The departments included but were not limited to basketball operations, cybersecurity, finance and marketing.

Here is the letter NBA employees have sent to Adam Silver and Mark Tatum. Close to 150 employees have joined, across multiple departments pic.twitter.com/1VrOaSf5wY — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) August 28, 2020

In a letter addressed to NBA commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum, the employees wrote that they believe the NBA, its leadership and the Board of Governors unequivocally have the leverage to do more to directly address and combat police brutality and systemic racism in this country. They acknowledged all the work the league has previously done, but believed they have the power to have a greater impact. The employees think the league needs to be proactive and stop relying heavily on the players.

"We understand that we are a business, but fears of losing revenue and advertisers should not numb us to the cries of Black men, women and children that continue to be oppressed in the same communities in which we play," they wrote. As per reports, the employees will also be meet for a "virtual brainstorming session". They will apparently "formally present" those ideas to Silver and Tatum next week. The employees are determined to fight for Blake, a 29-year-old black man, who was shot seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake's was shot in broad daylight, while his children waited in the car. His shooting sparked a wave of protests once again, with NBA players expressing their outrage on social media.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver pens letter to league employees, obtained by @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium: “I wholeheartedly support NBA and WNBA players and their commitment to shining a light on important issues of social justice.” pic.twitter.com/2SPEunp64I — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 28, 2020

