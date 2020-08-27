Kyrie Irving Proved Right As NBA Players Opt To Boycott Season After Jacob Blake Shooting

Days before NBA players travelled to the bubble in Orlando to resume the 2019-20 season, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving spoke up against the resumption. As per Irving, the basketball games would be a distraction from the social justice protests going on in the USA. While some players like Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley and Carmelo Anthony voiced their support, most players believed they could play basketball and speak for the Black Lives Matter movement at the same time.

Why were the NBA playoffs postponed?

With the Milwaukee Bucks boycotting their playoff game against the Orlando Magic, the NBA proved Kyrie Irving's point. Though the league will try to support BLM and social justice from Orlando, it might not be enough. The Wisconsin-based giants took their decision following Jacob Blake's brutal shooting on Sunday. Blake, 29, was shot in the back seven times by an officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. In a statement later on, the players said that they were too disturbed by the unrest in Wisconsin to concentrate on basketball. After the video capturing Blake's shooting was shared online, people once again stepped out to protest. While the Bucks' ownership was unaware of the players' decision, they released a statement in support of the players.

Milwaukee Bucks statement

NBA boycott: Does the NBA owe Kyrie Irving an apology?

Two months ago, Kyrie Irving, who is also the vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, initiated a conference call with over 80 NBA players to speak about his opposition to the NBA restart. As George Floyd's death on May 25 sparked a wave of protests in the country, Irving worried games would downplay the importance of the situation and serve as a distraction.

Though Irving never made a public statement about the call, his words were reported. "I don’t support going into Orlando,” Irving reportedly said. “I’m not with systematic racism and the bull****. Something smells a little fishy.” Later, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Irving is willing "to give up everything" for social and racial reform in the USA.

While players lent him their support, no one was completely on board, and only Irving faced the massive backlash – both from social media and NBA players. In June, Houston Rockets' Austin Rivers stated that while he loves "Kyrie's passion", he wants to support BLM in a "right way", not wanting to cancel or boycott their return. After the Bucks boycott, the Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder game was postponed as the players opted to boycott their game.

The NBA, owners and front offices didn't see this wave of player boycotts coming today. Hours ago, they all expected to be playing these games tonight. This is a pivot point for the NBA and professional sports in North America. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

As the league has currently postponed the games, reports revealed that they are not sure how they should proceed. People like Kendrick Perkins, who publicly spoke against Irving, are now supporting the boycott. LeBron James, who was against having the NBA playoffs postponed or cancelled, was one of the first players to vote for a boycott. Many more players followed, frustrated at the repeated events of systemic racism.

The league and players have done what they could have at the NBA bubble. They knelt during the national anthem, wrote Black Lives Matter on the courts, wore jerseys with social message slogans on their backs and showed up at games in clothing supporting the BLM movement. Kyrie Irving's surgery was already preventing him from playing at the bubble, and the 28-year-old is yet to comment on the situation. Since the league resumed action, Irving has appeared on a special show discussing Breonna Taylor's horrific murder and has started funds to help cover salaries of WNBA players who have opted out their season.

