NBA Fans React To Locker Size Difference Between Curry, Sabonis At The NBA All-Star Game

On Sunday (Monday IST), the league conducted the NBA All-Star game. While the season started without an All-Star game in the schedule, the league later announced a game in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena. Despite the criticism and concern revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic and safety concerns, the league went ahead with its plan.

Fans compare Steph Curry locker with Domantas Sabonis locker

For the All-Star game, fans realised a difference in size between the lockers given to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and the Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis. "The difference in lockers," one user pointed out on Twitter, adding a laughing and a crying emoji. He even added a photo of The Joker's (Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets) locker, noting that he got a medium-sized one.

he saw my tweet omg @Dsabonis11 you should join the warriors ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/rTn0jVesNv — Ù‹ (@dubsx11) March 9, 2021

if that was true then lebron should get 5 locker rooms — euanðŸ§‚ (@e_peart22) March 8, 2021

That’s what I thought too — Quackerman (@Pk_quackerman) March 7, 2021

He has an apartment size locker room — majinn.prod (@BonkersMann) March 8, 2021

"My locker is better than yours ðŸ¤£ #JustGratefulToBeHere," Sabonis posted on Instagram sometime later, probably having seen the tweet by the user on Twitter. "He saw my tweet omg," the fan wrote on his Twitter, adding a screenshot of Sabonis' IG post. However, the user further tagged the Pacers star, even adding that he should go play for the Warriors.

Team LeBron vs Team Durant score

Team LeBron won it all at the All-Star game on Sunday (Monday IST). James had only four points in the 13 minutes he played. Giannis scored 35 points, also winning the MVP award. Damian Lillard and Steph Curry followed with 32 points and 28 points respectively. With captain Kevin Durant sidelined with his injury, Bradley Beal ended up scoring team-high 26 points. Kyrie Irving followed with 24 points. James Harden and Jayson Tatum both scored 21 points apiece in the 170-150 encounter. While Team LeBron raised $1.25 million for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Team Durant will be donating $500,000 for the United Negro College Fund.

Who won the NBA 3-point contest?

After a narrow final round, Steph Curry won the three-point contest by beating the Utah Jazz's Mike Conley. This was Curry's seventh three-point contest, and his second win. After the win, he dedicated his win to his teammate Klay Thompson – currently sidelined due to his Achilles injury.

