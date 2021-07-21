NBA Finals MVP: Giannis First Player After LeBron James, Michael Jordan To Score 50 Points

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks finally ended their wait for the second NBA championship and the first since 1971 as they defeated Phoenix Suns in game 6 to win the NBA Finals by 4 games to 2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson led the Bucks to the championship in 1971. The Bucks won Game 6 105-98 with Antetokounmpo scoring 50 points while also included 14 rebounds, five blocks and two assists while shooting 16-of-25 from the field and an incredible near-perfect 17-of-19 from the free-throw line.

The victory in Game 6, also made the Bucks just the fifth team in NBA Finals history to win a championship after falling behind 2-0 earlier in the series joining the likes of Cleveland Cavaliers (2016), Miami Heat (2006), Portland Trail Blazers (1977) and Boston Celtics (1969). The monstrous performance in the finals from the 26-year-old saw him achieve many more milestones which include records set by LeBron James and legendary Michael Jordan.

NBA Finals: Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks LeBron James and Michael Jordan's record

After losing the first two games of the NBA Finals, the Bucks roared back to win the next four games with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 30 plus more points including a 50 in Game 6 in the last four games to steer the team to a championship victory. Gianni's performance in Game 6 helped him join the likes of Jordan, LeBron James, Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry and Bob Pettit as the only players to score 50 points in a Finals game.

Giannis brings a 🏆 to Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/F7Q7uf6pMx — NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo became the first player in NBA history with 50 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks in a Finals game. Along with Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon, he is the only player in the NBA history to win a regular-season MVP Award, a Finals MVP Award and a Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Other major achievements for Giannis Antetokounmpo after NBA finals win

Giannis Antetokoumpo is just the second player in the past 50 years to score 33 in a Finals half, joining Michael Jordan. He is also the first player in NBA history to record multiple 30-point halves in a single NBA Finals series. Antetokounmpo averaged 35.2 PPG, 13.2 RPG and 5.0 APG in the Finals and is the second player behind LeBron James to average 35+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists in a Finals series.LeBron James posted 35.8 PPG, 13.3 RPG, 8.8 APG in 2015.

