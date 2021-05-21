NBA Hennessy Basketball Court By The Bondi Beach In Sydney Will Leave You Stunned

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Hennessy, the world’s best-selling cognac, had announced a first of its kind partnership in February. The partnership has resulted in the building of an iconic basketball court in Sydney. Here's all you need to know about the NBA Hennessy basketball court which was visited by tennis stars Andrew Bogut and Nick Kyrgios.

NBA Hennessy Bondi beach basketball court: Swimming pool in Sydney converted into a stunning court

The NBA Hennessy Bondi basketball court was the talk on social media on Friday after tennis stars Nick Kyrgios and Andrew Bogut were spotted at an event at the picturesque venue. The NBA Hennessy basketball court was built on a swimming pool, which was drained turned into giant basketball courts in celebration of a global partnership. The NBA Hennessy Bondi beach basketball court at the Bondi Icebergs CLUB naturally has the sea to its side, in arguably one of the most picturesque sporting venues in the world. Andrew Bogut, Nick Kyrgios and former NBL star Corey Williams visited the place too. Kyrgios was shooting baskets with ease during the promotional event, as he showcased his Nike jumper and $600 Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro Basketball trainers.

This is quite cool. The swimming pool at Bondi Icebergs in Sydney was drained and transformed into a basketball court to celebrate the NBA’s partnership with Hennessy. pic.twitter.com/Sk8Dxxy9rA — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) May 20, 2021

The NBA Sydney swimming pool basketball court is in line with the partnership between NBA and Hennessy signed in February earlier this year. The world’s best-selling cognac became NBA's the “Official Spirit of the NBA” worldwide marking the league's first-ever global partnership with a spirits brand. The expanded partnership will tip-off in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe and South America with the launch of an adaptation of the “Hennessy x NBA: Lines” campaign that celebrates those who push the game forward.

Washington Wizards continued their sensational turnaround to the season and clinched their spot in the NBA playoffs 2021 via the play-in tournament. Russell Westbrook and co. went down to the Boston Celtics in their first game of the play-in tournament, but roared back in some style, defeating the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. Westbrook recorded a double-double, while Bradley Beal top scored with 25 points to rout the Pacers 142-115.

The Wizards will now take on No.1 seed Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA playoffs and will hope to pull off an upset over the championship contenders. In the Western Conference, Golden State Warriors will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the final game of the NA play-in tournament, with the winner clinching the No.8 seed and setting up a clash against No.1 seed Utah Jazz.

