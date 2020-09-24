NBA Introduces A New Draft Combine Format; Scouting Event To Be Virtual And In Team Market

The altered format for the NBA Draft combine is meant to give players and NBA teams opportunities to evaluate during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. According to the NBA, the new NBA Draft format enables the NBA Draft Combine to take place both virtually and in NBA team markets. The 2020 Draft combine is scheduled to take place from September 28 and will most likely extend till mid-November.

Also read | Minnesota wins NBA draft lottery, rights to No. 1 pick, virtual NBA Draft format

Details of the NBA Draft combine altered format

NBA League Operations President Byron Spruell recently stated that while COVID-19 complicated the circumstances, the league is determined to deliver the best experience to their teams, who have "remained flexible" during the process. “NBA Draft Combine is an essential part of the pre-draft evaluation process,” Spruell said to the media, adding that even prospective draftees will be able to benefit from the valuable experience.

Also read | NBA Draft 2020 Lottery winners and losers as Timberwolves get No 1 pick ahead of Warriors; NBA Draft formant

As per reports, the NBA Draft Combine 2020 will offer players and teams the opportunity to participate in interviews conducted by the league and teams. The players will also take part in the extensive on-court program which consists of multiple tests – strength and agility testing, shooting drills, anthropometric measurements and a "Pro Day" video. The video conferences will be held from September 28 to October 16, and the on-court program will be conducted at the NBA team facility near to the player's home or current residence. NBA-affiliated physicians will conduct the required tests in the same team's market.

Also read | NBA proceeding with tentative Nov. 18 NBA Draft 2020 plan: NBA Draft combine

The NBA has also worked on and expanded its "Combine HQ" tool, which was developed by Fusion Sport via the software platform Smartabase. The tool will provide teams with a "one-stop-shop for scouting information" compiled during the on-court parts of this year's Combine. NBA teams will be able to use the tool to compare the available players to their "peers, past Combine participants and current NBA players". The tool will also provide a detailed chart for statistics.

The league will also involve the "HomeCourt", which is a basketball training application. The application will use "advanced machine learning and computer vision, to provide analytics and record the shooting evaluation portion of NBA Combine 2020" while helping players to create a "Pro Day" video. The video should only feature the player, with maybe a trainer or coach, and be 45 minutes long.

Also read | Adam Silver: A later NBA season may disrupt Olympic plans

ESPN Sources: NBA has locked in November 18th for the 2020 Draft. Date had been tentative. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 16, 2020

The NBA Draft 2020 is scheduled for November 18 and will be aired live on ESPN. The date, however, could change depending on the situation. The Minnesota Timberwolves won the No. 1 pick, followed by the Golden State Warriors at No. 2, Charlotte Hornets at No. 3 and Chicago Bulls at No. 4.

(Image credit: AP)