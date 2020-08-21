NBA Draft Lottery Winners And Losers As Timberwolves Get No 1 Pick Ahead Of Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves won Thursday's NBA Draft Lottery 2020 which was conducted at the league's office in Secaucus, New Jersey. Entering the draft as last season's third-worst team, the Timberwolves will have the first pick at this year's draft, which is slated for Friday, October 25.

As the three teams with the worst record from the previous season, Minessota had the same 14% chance of winning the first pick as the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. While the Warriors landed the No. 2 pick, the Cavs fell outside the top three, getting a No. 5 pick instead. Here's a look at the winners and losers from the NBA Draft Lottery 2020.

Loser: Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs entered the draft hoping for a top-three pick, if not No. 1. They instead landed the No. 5 pick, which means the most sought after talents will slip right through their fingers. A possibility of a potent trade is also seemingly out of the window, with the No. 5 pick likely to attract fewer suitors. The Cavs won the NBA Draft Lottery in 2014, where they picked current Warriors star, Andrew Wiggins.

Winner: Golden State Warriors

The six-time NBA champions endured a dismal 2019-20 season, albeit for understandable reasons. A year after playing the NBA Finals, the Warriors finished as the worst team last season, registering a poor 15-50 record. Injuries to key men like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson depleted the roster, while the hole left by the departures of Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston meant head coach Steve Kerr had very little options on the bench. D'Angelo Russell was also traded to Minnesota in February.

Number TWO!



The Warriors will have the second pick in the NBA Draft



2020 Lottery, presented by @Chase pic.twitter.com/XkHj5gsfLO — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 21, 2020

The Warriors, still very much a championship side, will have a chance to rebuild in the offseason, with a No. 2 draft pick likely to help their cause. While talented youngsters like Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball are always a possibility, the Warriors will likely use their pick as a makeweight to bring in an established star to the franchise.

Loser: Detroit Pistons

The Pistons entered this year's draft lottery with the fifth-best odds and a 42% chance of winning a top-four spot. Instead, the Pistons failed to land even in the top five, falling to No. 7. The Pistons' loss was Charlotte Hornets' gain, who made the biggest jump this year, rising from a No. 8 pick in the pre-lottery odds to snatch a No. 3 overall selection.

Winner: Minnesota Timberwolves

Winning the draft lottery only the second time in franchise history, the Timberwolves have a real shot at assembling a top side ahead of the upcoming season. Having traded Andrew Wiggins for D'Angelo Russell earlier this year, and with 2015 No. 1 pick Karl-Anthony Towns already on their roster, the Timberwolves could potentially forge a formidable trio this offseason. LaMelo Ball is the current favourite to be the No. 1 pick. However, Minnesota will also be monitoring Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman.

Other takeaways from NBA Draft Lottery 2020

Boston Celtics will enter NBA Draft 2020 with three first-round picks (14th pick from Memphis, their own No. 26 pick and the No. 30 pick from Milwaukee). San Antonio Spurs entered the draft lottery for the first time since 1997, where they drafted Tim Duncan as the No. 1 overall pick. The Spurs landed the No. 11 pick.

2020 NBA Draft Lottery Results

Minnesota Timberwolves Golden State Warriors Charlotte Hornets Chicago Bulls Cleveland Cavaliers Atlanta Hawks Detroit Pistons New York Knicks Washington Wizards Phoenix Suns San Antonio Spurs Sacramento Kings New Orleans Pelicans Boston Celtics Orlando Magic Portland Trail Blazers Minnesota Timberwolves Dallas Mavericks Brooklyn Nets Miami Heat Philadelphia 76ers Denver Nuggets Utah Jazz Milwaukee Bucks OKC Thunder Boston Celtics New York Knicks Los Angeles Lakers Toronto Raptors Boston Celtics



Dallas Mavericks Charlotte Hornets Minnesota Timberwolves Philadelphia 76ers Sacramento Kings Philadelphia 76ers Washington Wizard New York Knicks New Orleans Pelicans Memphis Grizzlies San Antonio Spurs New Orleans Pelicans Sacramento Kings Chicago Orlando Magic Portland Trail Blazers Boston Celtics Golden State Warriors Philadelphia 76ers Atlanta Hawks Golden State Warriors Sacramento Kings OKC Thunder Indiana Pacers Brooklyn Nets Charlotte Hornets LA Clippers Philadelphia 76ers Toronto Raptors New Orleans Pelicans

