Lakers’ Alex Caruso Gets His Own Mural In LA After Dunk Against The Kings

What do Jamal Murray, James Harden, Devin Booker, Kawhi Leonard, and Luka Doncic have in common? They are all the victims as they get dunked over by the Lakers' reserve guard Alex Caruso in a mural. The mural is in reference to Alex Caruso's monster dunk in the game against Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks earlier this month.

Alex Caruso now finds himself in esteemed company, considering that the artist that painted his mural - Gustavo Zermeno Jr. - has also painted the likes of LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, Lakers' current star LeBron James and LA Dodgers sportscaster Vin Scully. Alex Caruso, now in his third year in the NBA, has become somewhat of a fan favourite of late. The Lakers reserve guard received an ovation from the crowd when he came on from the bench during the game against the Sacramento Kings at the Staples Center last weekend. The Lakers went on to win the game by a slim margin of 99-97, with Caruso netting 10 points in the game.

Alex Caruso mural in LA

Alex Caruso: The LA Lakers' impact sub

This might be the greatest masterpiece of all time. (via gz.jr/Instagram)#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/Qmgg0N78JG — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) November 19, 2019

Alex Caruso is currently averaging 5.3 points, 2.3 assists, 1.8 rebounds, and in just 20.3 minutes per contest for the Lakers. Proof of Alex Caruso's impact for the Lakers lies in their unbeaten run of seven games after their defeat to the LA Clippers in their season opener. However, Rajon Rondo has now returned from injury for the Lakers. Rondo's arrival will mean that Alex Caruso will now have to fight hard for game time in the NBA with the Lakers.

