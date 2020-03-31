Coronavirus Lockdown: NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Holds Concert With Sons At Home; Watch

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the United States has led to widespread chaos across the country. State governors are insisting that citizens remain indoors as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly on a daily basis. Prominent celebrities and sports personalities have been spreading awareness regarding the intensity of this pandemic through social media. Former Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal also took to social media where here revealed what he has been doing during the current coronavirus lockdown in the US.

Shaquille O'Neal likely to be dropped from Papa John's Board of Directors list

Shaquille O’Neal skipped too many board meetings at Papa John’s in his first term as a director and shouldn’t be re-elected, a major investor advisory firm said https://t.co/i23TZuBBk6 — Bloomberg (@business) March 28, 2020

Coronavirus lockdown

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal sets up a concert with sons during coronavirus pandemic

Shaquille O'Neal has established himself as a self-proclaimed comic since he decided to quit basketball. His on-screen antics and epic sense of humour is something that NBA fans have come to adore, especially during tough times such as this coronavirus lockdown. Shaquille O'Neal recently posted a video of himself along with his sons on Instagram. The NBA legend can be seen operating a DJ console while his sons are dancing to the beats. Not a bad way to spend your quarantine, is it?

NBA stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell test negative for coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have been cleared of the coronavirus (per Shams). Three NBA players have been cleared so far.



More: https://t.co/Wnv3y3Kc9I pic.twitter.com/MPdEov4hZr — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 27, 2020

