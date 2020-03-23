Tom Brady Joins Buccaneers Is Another 'No Loyalty In Sports' Example: Shaquille O'Neal

NFL superstar Tom Brady leaving New England Patriots was extremely likely considering the Patriots allowed him to enter the free agency for the first time in his career. However, Brady opting join the Buccaneers of all teams has raised a lot of eyebrows. While Brady has secured a lucrative 2-year deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the reason behind Tom Brady's move remains unknown.

Also Read | Tom Brady joins Buccaneers: Why did Tom Brady leave Patriots?

Tom Brady joins Buccaneers: Shaquille O'Neal on Tom Brady

Amidst all the heated debate over Brady's move to Tampa, former NBA star and current analyst Shaquille O'Neal has claimed that Brady heading to the Bucs shows 'there is no loyalty in sports'.

Shaquille O'Neal, who himself played for six different franchises in the NBA, remained extremely critical of the fact that Patriots allowed the veteran to leave. Appearing on Scoop B Radio Podcast, the former Lakers star said, "It just confirms that there is no loyalty in sports. When you get older, they forget about you."

Shaquille O'Neal noted that there are only a few players who stay with one franchise for twenty or thirty years and rest a just 'dog meat'. 'Big Shaq' cited examples of some of the greatest sportsmen in the world like Michael Jordan and Partick Ewing, who left their beloved teams when they were past their prime.

Also Read | Tom Brady joins Buccaneers: Tom Brady Buccaneers contract details out

Tom Brady joins Buccaneers: Shaq thinks Tom Brady deserved to stay another year at Patriots

Shaquille O'Neal further added that every team wants to get younger players in their rosters without caring for the older members. Circling back to Brady, O'Neal said, "You can go younger with the Patriots, but you’re not bringing in anyone even close to Tom Brady. I don’t know what you do."

As a player who brought a lot of success to the Patriots, Shaquille O'Neal wanted the Patriots to offer at least a one-year-deal to Tom Brady out of respect. The NBA analyst wanted Brady to stay at New England as a 'thank you time' for helping the Patriots win six Super Bowl trophies.

Also Read | Tom Brady joins Buccaneers: Tom Brady Buccaneers Contract, Star Signs For Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady joins Buccaneers: Tom Brady Buccaneers contract

As mentioned above, the 42-year-old secured a massive 2-year-contract to join the Buccaneers. Multiple publications delved deeper into the numbers surrounding his Bucs deal stating that the team will pay him $50 million in guaranteed money to the quarterback with a further $9 million in various bonuses.

Tom Brady joins Buccaneers: Tom Brady Buccaneers contract details

Tom Brady contract:



$10M roster bonus, $15M salary each year (fully guaranteed)



Up to $2.25M each year tied to Top 5 in passer rating, TDs, yards, comp %, yards per pass



Up to $2.25M each year tied to playoffs, playoffs + play-time, Super Bowl + play-time



Base $50M. Max $59M. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2020

Also Read | Tom Brady joins Buccaneers: Who Will Be Patriots QB In 2020?