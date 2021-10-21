NBA: Montrezl Harrell Picks Technical Foul After Verbal Altercation With Rapper Drake

Montrezl Harrell of the Washington Wizards picked a technical foul on Wednesday after being involved in a verbal altercation with rapper Drake. Harrell, who recently moved to Wizards, was playing against Toronto Raptors when he picked up the foul and provided the opposition with a free throw. In videos that are now going viral on social media, Harrell can be seen getting into a war of words with the Canadian singer.

Montrezl Harrell getting a technical foul for jawing with Drake? 😂 pic.twitter.com/YTxY7Gpq2u — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 21, 2021

It is not yet known what led to the verbal altercation between Drake and Harrell but the video of the incident shows the latter throwing some words at the Raptors fan. However, Harrell later clarified that it wasn't Drake who got him riled up, it was an assistant coach sitting courtside. "I need my money back first, NBA….me and Drake was laughing. It turned left when the coach started chiming in behind the bench" He said.

Nevertheless, the Raptors definitely owe Drake some level of thanks for elicitating the reaction from Harrell as it helped them secure one extra point and avoid the humiliation of losing by a big margin. The game ended 83-98 in favour of the Washington Wizards, who emerged on top courtesy of their superior free throws and field goals. The Wizards dominated the game for the most part and eventually won it to register their first victory of the season.

Not the first time for Harrell and Drake

This is not the first time Harrell has found himself embroiled in a row. Earlier this year, NBA fines were imposed on several players from Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers, including Harrell, after they had to be separated following a physical play between Dennis Schroder and OG Anunoby. Harrell and Anunoby were eventually removed from the game. Later, Harrell spoke about his ejections, stating that he has beef with anyone who is not sporting the Lakers jersey.

The same can be said about Drake, who has got into a similar kind of altercation during an NBA game in 2019. Drake got into an argument with Draymond Green during the 2019 finals. Drake was heard calling Green "trash" towards the back end of the game.

Image: AP