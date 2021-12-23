NBA Nears 100 COVID-19 Cases After Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Returns Positive

The COVID cases amongst the NBA teams seem to be increasing with Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic becoming the latest player to enter the health and safety protocol. Luka Doncic COVID issue now sees him join Trey Burke and teammates Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Josh Green on the sideline.

NBA: Luka Donic to miss Christmas games

Despite the rising number of COVID cases NBA has decided to go ahead with the current season with players from G leagues being signed by teams. Luka Doncic covid issues mean she will not be part of Thursday's Dallas-Milwaukee game. Doncic had missed his fifth consecutive game Tuesday, a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, while dealing with soreness in his left ankle. For the Slovenian to take part in Christmas games he needs to sit out of action for 10 days, or test negative on two consecutive tests.

NBA COVID cases: Players who are likely to miss Christmas matches

Teams are being allowed to sign players to replace those sidelined by positive tests, and at least 40 such hardship contracts — which won’t count against a team’s salary cap or luxury tax numbers, As per the NBA website through Wednesday evening, based on team injury reports or similar disclosures, there were 95 players from 22 teams dealing with a virus-related issue. As per the report players can enter and exit that list quickly in some cases, some teams do not release updated numbers except when mandated by league rule, and not everyone on the list has tested positive for COVID-19.

The report further states that The Nets are believed to have 10 players in the health and safety protocols, a list that includes Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving who is yet to play a single game.

The 10 teams scheduled to play on Christmas the games are Atlanta at New York, Boston at Milwaukee, Golden State at Phoenix, the Nets at the Lakers and the Mavericks at Utah had a combined 44 players in the protocols. Atlanta listed six players as being in the protocols on Wednesday, including guard Trae Young. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA Finals MVP, also remained listed as out for the Bucks’ game on Thursday at Dallas.

Image: Dallas Mavericks/ Instagram