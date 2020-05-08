NBA Personnel With Temperatures Over 99.1F To Be Denied Entry At Training Facilities

Coronavirus deaths in US are leading the charts as compared to other countries that have suffered from the COVID-19 outbreak in recent months. The US death toll stands north of 76,000 followed by England, Spain, and Italy. Despite the impending hazards, NBA players training has begun as of Friday across various franchises in the league. However, there will be certain guidelines that will be followed by NBA organisations in order to curb the further spread of coronavirus in the US.

NBA teams reopen facilities

Sources: As some practice facilities become able to re-open starting Friday, teams are still instructed not to test asymptomatic players for coronavirus. For now, NBA's informed teams of updated measures on cardiac screening for certain players prior to voluntary workouts. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 6, 2020

NBA coronavirus testing

Personnel with temperatures of 99.1F or more will not be allowed to enter NBA players training facilities

NBA coronavirus testing practice will be a primary practice that will be followed by teams in order to prevent any further infections to their playing squad and non-playing staff. As per reports, league officials have informed teams that a person whose body temperature is greater than or equal to 99.1F will not be allowed inside training facilities on that particular day. The NBA coronavirus testing protocol comes into place after certain NBA teams said that they will reopen training facilities this week.

At present, America has 1,252,911 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 76,537 deaths. Certain sections of commerce are beginning to lift lockdown protocols and social distancing guidelines. However, there is still a fear of a potential second outbreak or a more intense outbreak in regions previously affected by the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the globe.

Coronavirus deaths in US cross the 76,000 mark

Most coronavirus deaths:



🇺🇸USA: 76,928

🇬🇧GBR: 30,615

🇮🇹ITA: 29,958

🇪🇸ESP: 26,070

🇫🇷FRA: 25,987

🇧🇷BRA: 9,188

🇧🇪BEL: 8,415

🇩🇪GER: 7,392

🇮🇷IRI: 6,486

🇳🇱NED: 5,288

🇨🇳CHN: 4,633

🇨🇦CAN: 4,408

🇹🇷TUR: 3,641

🇸🇪SWE: 3,040

🇲🇽MEX: 2,961

🇮🇳IND: 1,889

🇨🇭SUI: 1,810

🇪🇨ECU: 1,654

🇷🇺RUS: 1,625 — sophian/sharif (@SophianOfficial) May 8, 2020

