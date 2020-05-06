Rudy Gobert And Donovan Mitchell Ready To Fix Relationship And Focus On NBA Return

Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell had reportedly damaged their relationship after Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 after he had not been following the necessary precautions. There were reports about Mitchell being reluctant to mend their friendship, while Utah Jazz grew weary of their 2018-19 Defensive Player of the Year. However, Rudy Gobert denied those rumours. Now, latest reports state that both Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are looking to bury the hatchet and move forward.

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell want to mend their damaged relationship?

Jazz executive VP Dennis Lindsey on Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell: "They're ready to put this behind them, move forward, act professionally. ... We're very pleased with the collective makeup of our group, Donovan and Rudy in particular. We look forward to moving forward." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 5, 2020

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for the virus, which caused the league to suspended the ongoing 2019-20 season. Mitchell tested positive a day later. According to reports, Gobert had been careless in the locker room and had touched his teammates and their belongings. He was also seen touching reporters' mics while joking about the virus.

His carelessness had reportedly frustrated his teammates. In a report by The Athletic, it was stated that their relationship 'does not appear salvageable' as Mitchell is reluctant to fix what 'might have been broken'. On April 12, Gobert addressed the issue and stated that things between him and Mitchell were fine no matter what people said. Gobert apologised for his behaviour via social media. Both Mitchell and Gobert have since been cleared of coronavirus.

