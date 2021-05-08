NBA Play-in Tournament Picture After May 8, 2021 Results As Format Draws Controversy

As the NBA regular season will come to an end in a few days, teams are making sure to at least secure their fighting spot for the postseason. The league's new decision confirms a play-in tournament, where four teams from each conference (No. 7 to No. 10 seed) compete for the final two playoff spots. The decision has only received mixed reactions, with many wanting to go back to old ways. Here is more on the NBA play-in tournament picture and where to watch NBA play-in tournament =

What is the current NBA play-in tournament picture?

Western Conference

No. 7 – Los Angeles Lakers vs No. 8 – Golden State Warriors

No. 9 – Memphis Grizzlies vs No. 10 – San Antonio Spurs

Eastern Conference

No. 7 – Boston Celtics vs No. 8 – Charlotte Hornets

No. 9 – Indiana Pacers vs No. 10 – Washington Wizards

NBA play-in tournament schedule

Second half of the NBA regular season ends – May 16 EST (May 17 IST)

Play-in tournament – May 18 to 21 EST (May 19 to May 22 IST)

NBA playoffs date – May 22 to July 22 EST (May 23 to July 23 IST)

Where to watch NBA play-in tournament? NBA play-in tournament schedule attracts controversy

Here's a look at the NBA playoff and play-in tournament brackets entering Saturday, May 8th. pic.twitter.com/Sbcn2QMTtW — Tomer Pfizarly (@TomerAzarly) May 8, 2021

US fans can stream the play-in tournament via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcasts in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA play-in tournament format

The seventh seed and eighth seed will compete in the NBA play-in tournament 2021 and the winner will play as the seventh seed in the playoffs. The ninth seed and tenth seed will compete in the play-in tournament. The team losing will be knocked out, while the winning team will compete with the team having lost the other game.

While some players are against the idea, this idea for the play-in tournament was unanimously approved. After the regular season ends, the play-in tournament will begin on May 18. While the idea has received mixed reactions, it is expected to amp up the playoffs competition. Sometimes, teams at the bottom of the table tend to drop their performance towards the end. With a new format, more teams have a chance to make it to the playoffs.

NBA playoffs 2021 bracket if playoffs started today

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 76ers (No.1) vs Charlotte Hornets (No. 8)

Milwaukee Bucks (No. 2) vs Boston Celtics (No. 7)

Brooklyn Nets (No. 3) vs Miami Heat (No. 6)

New York Knicks (No. 4) vs Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)

Western Conference

Utah Jazz (No. 1) vs Golden State Warriors (No. 8)

Phoenix Suns (No. 2) vs Los Angeles Lakers (No. 7)

Los Angeles Clippers (No. 3) vs Portland Trail Blazers (No. 6)

Denver Nuggets (No. 4) vs Dallas Mavericks (No. 5)

(Image credits: AP)