NBA Play-in Tournament Picture After May 8, 2021 Results As Format Draws Controversy

As the NBA regular season will come to an end in a few days, teams are making sure to at least secure their fighting spot for the postseason. The league's new decision confirms a play-in tournament, where four teams from each conference (No. 7 to No. 10 seed) compete for the final two playoff spots. The decision has only received mixed reactions, with many wanting to go back to old ways. Here is more on the NBA play-in tournament picture and where to watch NBA play-in tournament =
Here's a look at the NBA playoff and play-in tournament brackets entering Saturday, May 8th. pic.twitter.com/Sbcn2QMTtW— Tomer Pfizarly (@TomerAzarly) May 8, 2021
US fans can stream the play-in tournament via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcasts in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.
The seventh seed and eighth seed will compete in the NBA play-in tournament 2021 and the winner will play as the seventh seed in the playoffs. The ninth seed and tenth seed will compete in the play-in tournament. The team losing will be knocked out, while the winning team will compete with the team having lost the other game.
While some players are against the idea, this idea for the play-in tournament was unanimously approved. After the regular season ends, the play-in tournament will begin on May 18. While the idea has received mixed reactions, it is expected to amp up the playoffs competition. Sometimes, teams at the bottom of the table tend to drop their performance towards the end. With a new format, more teams have a chance to make it to the playoffs.