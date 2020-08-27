LeBron James, Other NBA Players Firm With Call To Boycott Playoffs For Black Lives Matter

The Wisconsin-based Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their playoffs first-round Game 5 against Orlando Magic. The Bucks' decision was a result of Jacob Blake's shooting in broad daylight by a Wisconsin police officer. The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder followed suit, also opting to sit out of their game. The league later released a statement saying that the NBA games have been postponed.

Also read | LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell outraged by Jacob Blake shooting

NBA playoffs postponed: LeBron James and other NBA players react after league postpones games

FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2020

WE DEMAND CHANGE! SALUTE @Bucks ✊🏾🙏🏾🗣 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 26, 2020

We have the strongest, most unified league in the world!!! #change — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 26, 2020

Proud to be apart of this League... even more today ! WE WANT CHANGE🖤🖤 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 26, 2020

WE DEMAND JUSTICE!!! — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) August 26, 2020

We need CHANGE!



Change can NOT wait! — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) August 26, 2020

Following the Bucks' decision, the WNBA decided to sit out their games as well. Three Major League Baseball games were also postponed, including the games of Milwaukee Brewers. The NBA was supported by Joe Biden and former US President Barack Obama as well.

Since George Floyd's murder on May 25, the sports world has united for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. The NBA chose to support the movement inside the bubble in Orlando, Florida. They painted Black Lives Matter on the courts, knelt during the national anthem and donned jerseys with social justice slogans on their back.

Also read | LeBron James says black people terrified in USA in ANGRY rant over Jacob Blake shooting: Are NBA games cancelled?

NBA return: Are NBA games cancelled?

On Sunday, Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black man, was shot in the back multiple times against his SUV, while his children waited for him in the car. While Blake survived the shooting and is currently stable, CNN reported that it will take a "miracle" for him to walk again. While NBA owners were reportedly unaware of the players' decision, they supported their players.

In their statement, the Bucks stated that with Wisconsin in unrest, they cannot concentrate on basketball. Some teams, like the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, have voted to boycott the season. However, the teams will once again discuss their move on Thursday, 11:00 AM EST (8:30 PM IST). According to reports, LeBron James wanted owners to be more actively involved with these decisions.

Also read | WNBA games postponed following Jacob Blake shooting, NBA playoffs postponed

Also read | Houston v Oklahoma City postponed after Milwaukee boycott after Jacob Blake shooting: NBA playoffs postponed

(Image credits: AP)