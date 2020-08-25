LeBron James Says Black People Terrified In USA In ANGRY Rant Over Jacob Blake Shooting

After Los Angeles Lakers secured a 135-115 win over Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the first-round playoffs series, LeBron James delivered a hard-hitting interview, addressing the recent shooting of Jacob Blake. Blake, a 29-year-old unarmed African-American, was shot at least seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer as he was entering his SUV. The incident was captured by a nearby bystander. The attorney hired by Blake's family, Benjamin Crump, shared the footage to social media where it instantly went viral with over 8.5 million views, so far.

Also Read | LeBron James Dons Idol Kobe Bryant's Iconic Jersey Ahead Of Monday's Playoffs Game

The mass outrage from the minority community in Wisconsin soon caught the attention of many athletes, with several NBA and NFL stars expressing their disgust at yet another incident of racial profiling in the US. LeBron James himself tweeted his disappointment after another 'black man' was targetted by the police.

And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This shit is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE https://t.co/cJxOj1EZ3H — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2020

The 35-year-old continued to address the issue during the postgame interview session. "If you’re sitting here telling me that there was no way to subdue that gentleman or detain him before the firing of guns, then you’re sitting here and you’re lying to not only me, but you’re lying to every African American, every black person in the community because we see it over and over and over,” the Lakers star said. "If you watch the video, there were multiple moments where if they wanted to they could’ve tackled him. They could’ve grabbed him. They could’ve done that."

LeBron James speaks on the Lakers win, Kobe Bryant and Jacob Blake. pic.twitter.com/5zDmCkSf3D — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 25, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Birthday: LeBron James Wishes Black Mamba With Emotional Throwback Video

LeBron further questioned why every confrontation with a black man ends with gun firing as he tried to make sense of the brutal shooting that occurred in "broad daylight" in front of his family, with his three kids sitting in the car. "It’s just, quite frankly it’s just f***ed up in our community," the three-time NBA champ lamented.

“People get tired of hearing me say it, but we are scared as Black people in America. “Black men, Black women, Black kids, we are terrified. Because you don’t know. You have no idea," LeBron James said.

The Lakers star further explained how difficult it is for an African-American to live in the country where the first thing he needs to worry about is being confronted by a police officer, who might just be in a bad mood. But LeBron was glad that Jacob Blake was miraculously still breathing after being shot seven times at a close range. "It’s just through the grace of God that he’s still living. Like seven shots, close range and he’s still alive? That’s through the grace of God right there. My prayers go out to that family and that community, but I’ve got nothing nice to say about those cops at all. At all.”

Also Read | On Kobe Bryant Day, Lakers Dominate Blazers 135-115

Lakers vs Trail Blazers highlights

On the court, it was the usual dominance from the Lakers who bounced back from the Game 1 defeat with three consecutive wins. LeBron dropped 30 points as the Lakers secured a comfortable 135-115 win. The 35-year-old added another 10 assists and six rebounds. Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma scored 18 points each during Monday's win over the Blazers.

LeBron and co. can put the first-round series to bed on Wednesday night when the two sides meet again for Game 5.

Also Read | NBA, NFL Stars Speak Up Against Brutal Shooting Of Jacob Blake By Kenosha Police Officer

(Image Credits: AP)