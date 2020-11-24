NBA Players Set For Big Meeting With Pope Francis To Discuss Work For Social Justice?

Since before their 2019-20 season resumed at the Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando, NBA players have directed their energy towards advocating social justice. Triggered by George Floyd's murder on May 25, most players devoted their season to the Black Lives Matter movement. The efforts reached a peak after Jacob Blake's shooting, where the Milwaukee Bucks started a boycott of games. Extending their efforts, players recently met Pope Francis, discussing their various social justice plans.

Pope Francis and NBA players meet up to discuss social justice plans

Pope Francis and five NBA players (Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver, Anthony Tolliver) will meet on Monday in Vatican City to discuss the players’ efforts around social justice. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 23, 2020

On Monday, players and members from the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) met the Pope at the Vatican. The small gathering was private, where Kyle Korver, Sterling Brown, Jonathon Isaac, Anthony Tolliver were present. The NBPA's executive director Michele Roberts and secretary-treasurer Marco Belinelli also attended.

As per ESPN, the Pope reached out the NBPA, wanting to know how the players had focused on social justice, and what their future plans might be. The meeting took place at 11:45 AM local time at the Vatican. It was a quick decision and players flew out overnight. It took place at the Apostolic Palace, following which they also took a tour of St. Peter's Square.

"We're here because, frankly, we're inspired by the work that you do globally," Roberts said to Pope Francis. The players, on the other hand, wanted to discuss various individual and collective efforts which dealt with "social and economic injustice and inequality occurring in their communities". The group also gifted them a basketball, an Orlando Magic jersey and a book which highlighted the players' efforts.

ESPN also reported that with the NBA camp set to begin on December 1, it was difficult for the officials to organize a trip on such short notice. The meeting featured over and Brown, who played for the Bucks at the bubble– the team who opted to sit out the postseason game against the Magic. "You're champions," Pope Francis told the players. He added that with their teamwork, they have "become a model, giving that good example of teamwork but always remaining humble ... and preserving your own humanity".

#PopeFrancis met today with reps of the NBA Players Association to talk about their efforts to promote racial equality, social justice & to feed the poor. (📷 Vatican Media) pic.twitter.com/fGhoMJzQPl — Cindy Wooden (@Cindy_Wooden) November 23, 2020

The NBA has used various ways to make their stand on social justice known this season. They wrote "Black Lives Matter" on their courts, while allowing players to chose slogans related to social justice to go on their jerseys. Most players also chose to kneel during the national anthem in protest. For the elections, most arenas were turned into venues for voting.

The 2020-21 season is scheduled to start on December 20.

(Image credits: AP, NBA website)