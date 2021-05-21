Last Updated:

NBA Playoffs 2021: Here's The Final Bracket For The Eastern Conference Playoffs

NBA playoffs 2021: The Washington Wizards booked their spot in the playoffs after beating the Indiana Pacers in their play-in game on Thursday.

The NBA’s condensed 2020-21 regular season is officially in the books and the NBA Playoffs have arrived. The postseason action got underway on Tuesday with the newly implemented NBA Play-In Tournament and three of the final four playoff spots have been clinched. Here's a look at the NBA playoffs 2021 bracket in the East with the Washington Wizards claiming the final spot in the Conference after eliminating the Pacers in the play-in tournament. And here is more on the Eastern Conference playoffs bracket and the latest NBA play-in scores -

Pacers vs Wizards: Wizards hammer Pacers to qualify for playoffs

Earlier on Thursday ahead of the NBA playoffs 2021, the Wizards secured a crushing 142-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers to qualify for the first time since 2018. Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal led the way with 43 combined points and 19 combined assists in the Pacers vs Wizards game. Malcolm Brogdon finished with 24 points while Domantis Sabonis racked up 19 points for the Pacers. The victory for the Wizards now sets them up for a playoffs clash against the Sixers while the Pacers suffered elimination. 

NBA play-in scores in Eastern Conference

  • Game 9/10: Indiana Pacers 144 -117 Charlotte Hornets 

  • Game 7/8: Boston Celtics 118 - 100 Washington Wizards 

  • 8-seed Game: Wizards 142 - 115 Pacers 

Eastern Conference playoffs bracket

  1. Philadelphia Sixers
  2. Brooklyn Nets
  3. Milwaukee Bucks
  4. New York Knicks
  5. Atlanta Hawks
  6. Miami Heat
  7. Boston Celtics
  8. Washinton Wizards

Eastern Conference playoffs schedule: A preview of the first-round games in the East

1. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 8. Washington Wizards

Game 1: Sunday, May, 23 
Game 2: Wednesday, May 26
Game 3: Saturday, May 29
Game 4: Monday, May, 31
Game 5*: Wednesday, June 2
Game 6*: Friday, June 4
Game 7*: Sunday, June 6

2. Brooklyn Nets vs. 7. Boston Celtics

Game 1: Saturday, May 22
Game 2: Tuesday, May 25
Game 3: Friday, May 28
Game 4: Sunday, May 30
Game 5*: Tuesday, June 1
Game 6*: Thursday, June 3
Game 7*: Saturday, June 5

3. Milwaukee Bucks vs. 6. Miami Heat

Game 1: Saturday, May 22
Game 2: Monday, May 24
Game 3: Thursday, May 27
Game 4: Saturday, May 29
Game 5*: Tuesday, June 1
Game 6*: Thursday, June 3
Game 7*: Saturday, June 5

4. New York Knicks vs. 5. Atlanta Hawks

Game 1: Sunday, May 23
Game 2: Wednesday, May 26
Game 3: Friday, May 28
Game 4: Sunday, May 30
Game 5*: Wednesday, June 2
Game 6*: Friday, June 4
Game 7*: Sunday, June 6

 

