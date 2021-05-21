NBA Playoffs 2021: Here's The Final Bracket For The Eastern Conference Playoffs

The NBA’s condensed 2020-21 regular season is officially in the books and the NBA Playoffs have arrived. The postseason action got underway on Tuesday with the newly implemented NBA Play-In Tournament and three of the final four playoff spots have been clinched. Here's a look at the NBA playoffs 2021 bracket in the East with the Washington Wizards claiming the final spot in the Conference after eliminating the Pacers in the play-in tournament. And here is more on the Eastern Conference playoffs bracket and the latest NBA play-in scores -

Pacers vs Wizards: Wizards hammer Pacers to qualify for playoffs

Earlier on Thursday ahead of the NBA playoffs 2021, the Wizards secured a crushing 142-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers to qualify for the first time since 2018. Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal led the way with 43 combined points and 19 combined assists in the Pacers vs Wizards game. Malcolm Brogdon finished with 24 points while Domantis Sabonis racked up 19 points for the Pacers. The victory for the Wizards now sets them up for a playoffs clash against the Sixers while the Pacers suffered elimination.

The @WashWizards clinch the East #8 seed and will face Philadelphia in the First Round of the #NBAPlayoffs.



NBA play-in scores in Eastern Conference

Game 9/10: Indiana Pacers 144 -117 Charlotte Hornets

Game 7/8: Boston Celtics 118 - 100 Washington Wizards

8-seed Game: Wizards 142 - 115 Pacers

Eastern Conference playoffs bracket

Philadelphia Sixers Brooklyn Nets Milwaukee Bucks New York Knicks Atlanta Hawks Miami Heat Boston Celtics Washinton Wizards

Eastern Conference playoffs schedule: A preview of the first-round games in the East

1. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 8. Washington Wizards

Game 1: Sunday, May, 23

Game 2: Wednesday, May 26

Game 3: Saturday, May 29

Game 4: Monday, May, 31

Game 5*: Wednesday, June 2

Game 6*: Friday, June 4

Game 7*: Sunday, June 6

2. Brooklyn Nets vs. 7. Boston Celtics

Game 1: Saturday, May 22

Game 2: Tuesday, May 25

Game 3: Friday, May 28

Game 4: Sunday, May 30

Game 5*: Tuesday, June 1

Game 6*: Thursday, June 3

Game 7*: Saturday, June 5

3. Milwaukee Bucks vs. 6. Miami Heat

Game 1: Saturday, May 22

Game 2: Monday, May 24

Game 3: Thursday, May 27

Game 4: Saturday, May 29

Game 5*: Tuesday, June 1

Game 6*: Thursday, June 3

Game 7*: Saturday, June 5

4. New York Knicks vs. 5. Atlanta Hawks

Game 1: Sunday, May 23

Game 2: Wednesday, May 26

Game 3: Friday, May 28

Game 4: Sunday, May 30

Game 5*: Wednesday, June 2

Game 6*: Friday, June 4

Game 7*: Sunday, June 6

