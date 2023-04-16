NBA Playoffs 2023: Round 1 results as Warriors play kings and Cavaliers take on Knicks

After the culmination of the regular season and the play-in tournament, it is time for the NBA Playoffs to begin. On day 1, round 1, a total of 4 matches were played. Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers started the Playoffs string, and the day concluded with Warriors vs Kings.

Courtesy of James Harden and Joel Embiid, the 76ers got the perfect start to the Playoffs journey, as they defeated Brooklyn Nets by an overbearing margin. The second hoop of the day took place between Boston Celtics and Atalanta Hawks, where Jaylen Brown, Jason Tatum, and Derrick White, were decisive in clutch situations. In the third match of the day, New York Knicks edged past Cleveland Cavaliers in a close encounter. The final match of the day was between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, where the Kings got the better of the Warriors by a rarest margin. The high-scoring match went down to the wire. Steph Curry contributed 30 points for his side but the Warriors fell short by a speck.

NBA Playoffs 2023: Round 1 results

Game 1: Philadelphia 76ers defeated Brooklyn Nets by 121-101

Game 1: Boston Celtics defeated Atalanta Hawks by 112-99

Game 1: New York Knicks defeated Cleveland Cavaliers by 101-97

Game 1: Sacramento Kings defeated Golden State Warriors by 126-123

NBA Playoffs action will continue. Tomorrow, Los Angeles Lakers will begin their playoff journey. The Lakers will take on Memphis Grizzlies. The encounter is also set to start another chapter in the never-ending GOAT debate featuring Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Following that, Milwaukee Bucks will take on Miami Heat. LA Clippers are also scheduled to play tomorrow, they will be up against the Phoenix Suns. The last encounter of the day will be played between Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Thus, with so much to look forward to, let's wait for the playoffs action that will transpire tomorrow.