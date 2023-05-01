NBA Playoffs: Dillon Brooks Makes Bold Statement After 'he's Old' Jibe On LeBron James

Dillon Brooks has made a bold retort over his controversial remarks for LeBron James during the Round 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs between the Memphis Grizzlies and LA Lakers. Brooks had launched a jibe at James, calling him out for being old, while also criticizing his gameplay. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Brooks revealed he had no regrets for his earlier comments.

"No, that's who I am. I don't regret it. I'm a competitor. I compete," Brooks said during the media interaction on Sunday. Brooks’ most recent comment comes after Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies by 4-2 in the Round 1 of the Playoffs. LeBron James and Co. will now lock horns against Golden State Warriors in the Playoffs semifinal, in a bid to earn their place in the NBA finals.

ALSO READ | Jack Nicholson Appears Courtside For NBA Game As Lakers Sweep Playoff Berth By Conquering Grizzlies

Meanwhile, lashing out at James after Grizzlies earned a 103-93 win over Lakers in Game 2 of Round 1, Brooks fired a salvo and said, “I don't care, he's old. You know what I mean? I was expecting him to do that game four, game five. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul, he should've been saying that earlier on. I poke bears, I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40. I pride myself on what I do."

Dillion Brooks handed USD 25,000 during 2023 NBA Playoffs

Dillon Brooks’ comment on James became a much-heated topic of discussion among basketball fans and drew flak on the player and Grizzlies. Going ahead in the series, Brooks was found guilty of a flagrant foul 2 and was drawn from Game 3, 17 seconds into the second half. This was a result of James getting hit by Brooks in the groin area. The 27-year-old Canadian player received a USD 25,000 fine from the NBA for not seeing the media after some of his team’s games during the Round 1 series against the Lakers.

ALSO READ | NBA Scores: Jamal Murray Scores 34, Denver Nuggets Beat Phoenix Suns 125-107 In Game 1

LeBron James vs Stephen Curry in the 2023 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals

To the fans’ excitement, LA Lakers will now face Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs conference semifinals. This suggests that this could be one of the last times NBA fans see the iconic LeBron James vs Stephen Curry rivalry in the playoffs. The 2023 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals clash between the Warriors and Lakers will begin from May 3 onwards.