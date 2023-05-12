NBA Playoffs: Nikola Jokic inspires Nuggets to vanquish Suns 125-100 in Game 6

Denver Nuggets eased past Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals. The Nuggets defeated the Suns by a heavy margin of 25. The final score showcased a 125-100 win for Denver Nuggets. Denver now await the winner of the Lakers vs Warriors.

Buoyed by the result of Game 5, Denver Nuggets were from the start posed authority in Game 6 and took a 30-point lead before the half time. Nikola Jokic was at his absolute best. The Serb finished the match with 10 rebounds, 12 assists, and 32 points . He along with Jamal Murray left the Suns distraught at their home of Footprint Center. For the Suns, Cameron Payne and Kevin Durant stepped up but on the day Nuggets were too good for them. With the win, Nuggets go 4-2 up over Phoenix and have entered the conference finals. This would be Denver Nuggets' 5th conference final in franchise history.

Nuggets sets the end of the road for Suns

The Suns were playing without injured starters Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul. Ayton sustained a rib contusion in Tuesday’s Game 5 while Paul has been out the past four games with a strained left groin.

Nikola Jokic scored 32 points in another triple-double, Jamal Murray added 26 and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2020 by beating the short-handed Phoenix Suns 125-100 in Game 6 on Thursday night. Denver’s series victory comes two seasons after the Nuggets were embarrassed in a second-round postseason sweep by the Suns. This time, it was the Suns getting blown out on their home floor to end the season for the second straight year. The Nuggets will play in the conference finals for the first time since they lost to the Lakers in five games in the Florida bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have never reached the NBA Finals.

Phoenix was eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals at home for a second straight season despite a blockbuster trade deadline deal for Durant, a 13-time All-Star and one of the game's most prolific scorers. The 34-year-old had some good moments in the playoffs, but made just 1 of his first 10 shots on Thursday as the Suns fell into a huge hole. Suns guard Devin Booker was brilliant in most of the postseason, averaging 36 points per game on 60% before Game 6. But the three-time All-Star finished with just 12 points on Thursday. (With inputs from Associated Press)