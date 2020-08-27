NBA Playoffs Postponed Following Bucks Decision To Boycott Game 5 Vs Orlando Magic

While the NBA playoffs might be labelled as "postponed" on the league's website, a cloud of uncertainty looms over the season as players are actively opting to boycott the season. Following the Milwaukee Bucks decision to not take the floor during their Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, the NBA released a statement postponing all games for the day. A decision to stand up for Jacob Blake's shooting caused several other NBA players to speak up, as a veteran player relayed that the "season is in jeopardy".

NBA playoffs postponed after Bucks decide to boycott Game 5 against Orlando Magic after Jacob Blake shooting

Some days after Jacob Blake's shooting in Wisconsin, Bucks' George Hill questioned their decision to play at the bubble while people continue to fight for the Black Lives Matter movement, standing up against systemic racism. While NBA players from LeBron James to Trae Young have been blatantly supporting BLM even while at the bubble in Orlando, Florida, Blake's brutal shooting in broad daylight sparked another wave of protests. With players, NBA teams, media and personalities like former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential nominee for 2020, Joe Biden have chosen to support the league's powerful decision.

NBA boycott playoffs: Is the NBA season over?

The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled. — NBA (@NBA) August 26, 2020

The Bucks, a Wisconsin-based team, are determined to demand justice. Blake, a 29-year-old black man, was shot by an officer in the city of Kenosha on Sunday. In their statement, the team revealed they were unable to focus on the game given the unrest in Wisconsin. “Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin we have seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha and the additional shooting of protesters,” they said. “Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action so our focus today cannot be on basketball.”

The video of Blake getting shot while his children were seated in their SUV was shared online. As per reports, Blake is currently stable and hospitalized, but will require a "miracle" to be able to walk again. The team's decision was spontaneous and the ownership was reportedly unaware. However, they chose to support their players.

The only way to bring about change is to shine a light on racial injustices that are happening in front of us,” co-owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan said in their statement. Magic players left the court after realising the Bucks wouldn't be playing. Beyonce's Freedom kept playing on the court as the clock counting down to the game ran out, the words Black Lives Matter highlighted on the wooden floor.

NBA playoffs postponed: Barack Obama lends support after NBA boycott playoffs

I commend the players on the @Bucks for standing up for what they believe in, coaches like @DocRivers, and the @NBA and @WNBA for setting an example. It’s going to take all our institutions to stand up for our values. pic.twitter.com/rUGETgAt7P — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 27, 2020

Following the Bucks boycott, teams decided to hold a meeting and discuss their further plans. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers chose to boycott the season, while most teams voted to continue. The players will also be holding another meeting on Thursday morning (11:00 AM EST) to discuss the playoffs situation, which coincides with the league's Board of Governors call, reported ESPN.

Are NBA games cancelled?

Sources: The Lakers and Clippers have voted to boycott the NBA season. Most other teams voted to continue. LeBron James has exited the meeting. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2020

The Bucks' historic boycott triggered a wave of reactions, as Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the WNBA also chose to postpone their games. Along with Biden and Obama, two-times tennis Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka pulled out of the Western & Southern open's semi-finals, Kenny Smith walked out the "Inside the NBA" broadcast and the Washington Mystics wore t-shirts featuring seven bullet holes on their back.

Athletes and the sports community have been united during their fight against racism, which was a reaction of George Floyd's tragic murder on May 25. NBA players continued to protest peacefully at the bubble. They painted BLM on their courts, kneeled during the national anthem and diligently wore jerseys with social justice slogans printed on them.

