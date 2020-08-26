Doc Rivers Has Emotional Reaction To Jacob Blake's Brutal Shooting By Wisconsin Police

Last weekend, USA national Jacob Blake was shot in an encounter with Wisconsin Police in broad daylight, while his children were seated in their car. The incident sparked another wave of protesters gathering in Wisconsin in demand for justice, including several people expressing their anger on social media. NBA stars like LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell and Chris Paul have spoken on the incident. Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers answered questions about the incident too on Tuesday (Monday IST) after the Clippers' 154-111 Game 5 victory in the NBA playoffs over Dallas Mavericks.

Doc Rivers emotional answer regarding the Jacob Blake shooting

Doc Rivers with raw emotion and a thunderbolt cry for justice: "All you hear is Donald Trump & all of them talking about fear. We're the ones getting killed. We're the ones getting shot...It's amazing, we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back." pic.twitter.com/19dHu9UlZ5 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 26, 2020

When asked about the shooting, Rivers delivered a long and emotional tirade about the situation in the USA, including the appropriation of fear caused by the ruling Republican party. He openly spoke about President Donald Trump and everyone talking about "fear", while they are the ones getting killed and shot and are denied the right to live in certain communities.

"We’ve been hung, we’ve been shot. All you do is keep hearing about fear. It’s amazing to me why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back," Rivers said. While Rivers only wants to coach, he is constantly reminded of his colour. He knows the situation is really sad and the country has to do better. The training has to change in the police force, while the unions have to be taken down, according to Rivers.

"We’re not trying to defund the police and take all their money away. We’re trying to get them to protect us, just like they protect everybody else." The 58-year-old coach revealed that his father himself was a cop and he continues to believe in good cops even now.

He continued to speak in detail about the video. As per Rivers, one does not need to black to be enraged, but one needs to be "American and outraged". He demanded to know why the Republicans talked about fear when they are the ones who need to be scared. "We’re the ones having to talk to every black child. What white father has to give his son a talk about being careful if you get pulled over?" Rivers questioned, referring to the situation as "ridiculous". He even mentioned Breonna Taylor's unjust murder, simply asking for justice and only wanting them to "live up to the constitution".

Blake, 29, was hospitalised and is currently stable. The video shared shows Blake being shot in the back as he leaned into his SUV. His three children were seated in the car at the time. According to CNN, he is now recovering from surgery, but will require "a miracle" to be able to walk again.

Other NBA stars react to Jacob Blake shooting

LeBron James tweeted about the incident, questioned the treatment of black people in the country, while Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown summed up everyone's responses, asking "Are we not human beings?". Paul urged people to vote, while Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill wondered if it was correct to be playing basketball right now. Ever since George Floyd's murder in May, the league has been vocal about their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Their efforts have continued inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, where the 2019-20 season was resumed.

Clippers vs Mavs highlights

(Image credits: AP)