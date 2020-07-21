NBA Restart Rosters: Teams, Replacement Players And Roster Expansion In The West

Close to ten days before the league officially resumes the 2019-20 season, they released the final NBA restart rosters after all the transactions among teams have been completed. The NBA season will restart with 22 teams at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Only the players mentioned on the NBA restart rosters or those who signed with the team later as a substitute will be allowed to play. The teams will be participating in three intersquad scrimmages before the games resume on Thursday.
NBA Western Conference: Final NBA restart roster before the restart on July 30
Los Angeles Lakers roster (49-14 win-loss record)
- Kostas Antetokounmpo
- Devontae Cacok
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- Alex Caruso
- Quinn Cook
- Anthony Davis
- Jared Dudley
- Danny Green
- Talen Horton-Tucker
- Dwight Howard
- LeBron James
- Kyle Kuzma
- JaVale McGee
- Markieff Morris
- Rajon Rondo
- JR Smith
- Dion Waiters
LA Clippers roster (44-20)
- Patrick Beverley
- Amir Coffey
- Paul George
- JaMychal Green
- Montrezl Harrell
- Reggie Jackson
- Kawhi Leonard
- Terance Mann
- Rodney McGruder
- Marcus Morris Sr.
- Joakim Noah
- Patrick Patterson
- Landry Shamet
- Lou Williams
- Ivica Zubac
Denver Nuggets roster (43-22)
- Will Barton
- Keita Bates-Diop
- Bol Bol
- Vlatko Cancar
- Tyler Cook
- Torrey Craig
- Troy Daniels
- PJ Dozier
- Jerami Grant
- Gary Harris
- Nikola Jokic
- Paul Millsap
- Monte Morris
- Jamal Murray
- Mason Plumlee
- Michael Porter Jr.
- Noah Vonleh
Utah Jazz roster (41-23)
- Tony Bradley
- Jarrell Brantley
- Jordan Clarkson
- Mike Conley
- Ed Davis
- Rudy Gobert
- Joe Ingles
- Donovan Mitchell
- Juwan Morgan
- Emmanuel Mudiay
- Georges Niang
- Royce O'Neale
- Miye Oni
- Rayjon Tucker
- Nigel Williams-Goss
- Justin Wright-Foreman
Oklahoma City Thunder roster (40-24)
- Steven Adams
- Darius Bazley
- Deonte Burton
- Hamidou Diallo
- Lugentz Dort
- Terrance Ferguson
- Danilo Gallinari
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Devon Hall
- Kevin Hervey
- Mike Muscala
- Abdel Nader
- Nerlens Noel
- Chris Paul
- Andre Roberson
- Dennis Shcorder
Houston Rockets roster (40-24)
- Bruno Caboclo
- DeMarre Carroll
- Tyson Chandler
- Chris Clemons
- Robert Covington
- Michael Frazier
- Eric Gordon
- Jeff Green
- James Harden
- Danuel House Jr.
- Luc Mbah a Moute
- Ben McLemore
- Austin Rivers
- P.J. Tucker
- Russell Westbrook
Dallas Mavericks roster (40-27)
- J.J. Barea
- Trey Burke
- Antonius Cleveland
- Seth Curry
- Luka Doncic
- Dorian Finney-Smith
- Tim Hardaway Jr.
- Justin Jackson
- Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
- Maxi Kleber
- Courtney Lee
- Boban Marjanovic
- Kristaps Porzingis
- Dwight Powell
- Josh Reaves
- Delon Wright
Memphis Grizzlies roster (32-33)
- Grayson Allen
- Kyle Anderson
- Dillon Brooks
- Brandon Clarke
- Gorgui Dieng
- Marko Guduric
- Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Josh Jackson
- Tyus Jones
- John Konchar
- De'Anthony Melton
- Ja Morant
- Jontay Porter
- Anthony Tolliver
- Jonas Valanciunas
- Yuta Watanabe
- Justise Winslow
Portland Trail Blazers roster (29-37)
- Jaylen Adams
- Carmelo Anthony
- Zach Collins
- Wenyen Gabriel
- Mario Hezonja
- Jaylen Hoard
- Damian Lillard
- Nassir Little
- CJ McCollum
- Jusuf Nurkic
- Anfernee Simons
- Gary Trent Jr.
- Hassan Whiteside
New Orleans Pelicans (28-36)
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker
- Lonzo Ball
- Zylan Cheatham
- Derrick Favors
- Josh Hart
- Jaxson Hayes
- Jrue Holiday
- Brandon Ingram
- Frank Jackson
- Nicolo Nelli
- E'Twaun Moore
- Jahlil Okafor
- JJ Redick
- Sindarius Thornwell
- Kenrich Williams
- Zion Williamson
Sacramento Kings (28-36)
- Marvin Bagley III
- Harrison Barnes
- Kent Bazemore
- Nemanja Bjelica
- Bogdan Bogdanovic
- Corey Brewer
- Yogi Ferrell
- De'Aaron Fox
- Harry Giles III
- Kyle Guy
- Buddy Hield
- Richaun Holmes
- Justin James
- DaQuan Jeffries
- Cory Joseph
- Alex Len
- Jabari Parker
San Antonio Spurs (27-36)
- Marco Belinelli
- DeMar DeRozan
- Drew Eubanks
- Bryn Forbes
- Rudy Gay
- Keldon Johnson
- Trey Lyles
- Chimezie Metu
- Patty Mills
- Dejounte Murray
- Jakob Poeltl
- Luka Samanic
- Lonnie Walker IV
- Quinndary Weatherspoon
- Derrick White
- Tyler Zeller
Phoenix Suns (26-39)
- Deandre Ayton
- Aaron Baynes
- Devin Booker
- Mikal Bridges
- Jevon Carter
- Ty Jerome
- Cameron Johnson
- Frank Kaminsky
- Jalen Lecque
- Elie Okobo
- Kelly Oubre Jr.
- Cameron Payne
- Ricky Rubio
- Dario Saric
NBA Western Conference: Changes in the rosters
Before the NBA transaction window closed, the Lakers signed veteran guard JR Smith as a replacement for Avery Bradley, who opted out of the season. The Clippers, who are placed second after the Lakers on the Western Conference table, signed Joakim Noah. The Rockets signed Luc Mbah a Moute some days ago, and have reportedly agreed a deal with David Nwaba for a two-year contract. The Grizzlies have signed Anthony Tolliver for the NBA return.
Per the league rules, teams are allowed to bring 17 total players to Orlando – 15 players on standard contracts along with two extra two-way players. If any player tests positive for the virus after the games start, they will have to undergo a minimum of a seven-day quarantine period before being able to return to the bubble. Teams were allowed to sign eligible free agents and convert two-way players into full NBA contracts and waive players during the transaction period.
NBA restart rosters: NBA players sitting out the season's restart
- Avery Bradley, Los Angeles Lakers
- Thabo Sefolosha, Houston Rockets
- Willie Cauley-Stein, Dallas Mavericks
- Courney Lee, Dallas Mavericks
- Trevor Ariza, Portland Trail Blazers
(Image source: NBA official site)