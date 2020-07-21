NBA Restart Rosters: Teams, Replacement Players And Roster Expansion In The West

Close to ten days before the league officially resumes the 2019-20 season, they released the final NBA restart rosters after all the transactions among teams have been completed. The NBA season will restart with 22 teams at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Only the players mentioned on the NBA restart rosters or those who signed with the team later as a substitute will be allowed to play. The teams will be participating in three intersquad scrimmages before the games resume on Thursday.

NBA Western Conference: Final NBA restart roster before the restart on July 30

Los Angeles Lakers roster (49-14 win-loss record)

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Devontae Cacok

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Alex Caruso

Quinn Cook

Anthony Davis

Jared Dudley

Danny Green

Talen Horton-Tucker

Dwight Howard

LeBron James

Kyle Kuzma

JaVale McGee

Markieff Morris

Rajon Rondo

JR Smith

Dion Waiters

LA Clippers roster (44-20)

Patrick Beverley

Amir Coffey

Paul George

JaMychal Green

Montrezl Harrell

Reggie Jackson

Kawhi Leonard

Terance Mann

Rodney McGruder

Marcus Morris Sr.

Joakim Noah

Patrick Patterson

Landry Shamet

Lou Williams

Ivica Zubac

Denver Nuggets roster (43-22)

Will Barton

Keita Bates-Diop

Bol Bol

Vlatko Cancar

Tyler Cook

Torrey Craig

Troy Daniels

PJ Dozier

Jerami Grant

Gary Harris

Nikola Jokic

Paul Millsap

Monte Morris

Jamal Murray

Mason Plumlee

Michael Porter Jr.

Noah Vonleh

Utah Jazz roster (41-23)

Tony Bradley

Jarrell Brantley

Jordan Clarkson

Mike Conley

Ed Davis

Rudy Gobert

Joe Ingles

Donovan Mitchell

Juwan Morgan

Emmanuel Mudiay

Georges Niang

Royce O'Neale

Miye Oni

Rayjon Tucker

Nigel Williams-Goss

Justin Wright-Foreman

Oklahoma City Thunder roster (40-24)

Steven Adams

Darius Bazley

Deonte Burton

Hamidou Diallo

Lugentz Dort

Terrance Ferguson

Danilo Gallinari

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Devon Hall

Kevin Hervey

Mike Muscala

Abdel Nader

Nerlens Noel

Chris Paul

Andre Roberson

Dennis Shcorder

Houston Rockets roster (40-24)

Bruno Caboclo

DeMarre Carroll

Tyson Chandler

Chris Clemons

Robert Covington

Michael Frazier

Eric Gordon

Jeff Green

James Harden

Danuel House Jr.

Luc Mbah a Moute

Ben McLemore

Austin Rivers

P.J. Tucker

Russell Westbrook

Dallas Mavericks roster (40-27)

J.J. Barea

Trey Burke

Antonius Cleveland

Seth Curry

Luka Doncic

Dorian Finney-Smith

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Justin Jackson

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Maxi Kleber

Courtney Lee

Boban Marjanovic

Kristaps Porzingis

Dwight Powell

Josh Reaves

Delon Wright

Memphis Grizzlies roster (32-33)

Grayson Allen

Kyle Anderson

Dillon Brooks

Brandon Clarke

Gorgui Dieng

Marko Guduric

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Josh Jackson

Tyus Jones

John Konchar

De'Anthony Melton

Ja Morant

Jontay Porter

Anthony Tolliver

Jonas Valanciunas

Yuta Watanabe

Justise Winslow

Portland Trail Blazers roster (29-37)

Jaylen Adams

Carmelo Anthony

Zach Collins

Wenyen Gabriel

Mario Hezonja

Jaylen Hoard

Damian Lillard

Nassir Little

CJ McCollum

Jusuf Nurkic

Anfernee Simons

Gary Trent Jr.

Hassan Whiteside

New Orleans Pelicans (28-36)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Lonzo Ball

Zylan Cheatham

Derrick Favors

Josh Hart

Jaxson Hayes

Jrue Holiday

Brandon Ingram

Frank Jackson

Nicolo Nelli

E'Twaun Moore

Jahlil Okafor

JJ Redick

Sindarius Thornwell

Kenrich Williams

Zion Williamson

Sacramento Kings (28-36)

Marvin Bagley III

Harrison Barnes

Kent Bazemore

Nemanja Bjelica

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Corey Brewer

Yogi Ferrell

De'Aaron Fox

Harry Giles III

Kyle Guy

Buddy Hield

Richaun Holmes

Justin James

DaQuan Jeffries

Cory Joseph

Alex Len

Jabari Parker

San Antonio Spurs (27-36)

Marco Belinelli

DeMar DeRozan

Drew Eubanks

Bryn Forbes

Rudy Gay

Keldon Johnson

Trey Lyles

Chimezie Metu

Patty Mills

Dejounte Murray

Jakob Poeltl

Luka Samanic

Lonnie Walker IV

Quinndary Weatherspoon

Derrick White

Tyler Zeller

Phoenix Suns (26-39)

Deandre Ayton

Aaron Baynes

Devin Booker

Mikal Bridges

Jevon Carter

Ty Jerome

Cameron Johnson

Frank Kaminsky

Jalen Lecque

Elie Okobo

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Cameron Payne

Ricky Rubio

Dario Saric

NBA Western Conference: Changes in the rosters

Before the NBA transaction window closed, the Lakers signed veteran guard JR Smith as a replacement for Avery Bradley, who opted out of the season. The Clippers, who are placed second after the Lakers on the Western Conference table, signed Joakim Noah. The Rockets signed Luc Mbah a Moute some days ago, and have reportedly agreed a deal with David Nwaba for a two-year contract. The Grizzlies have signed Anthony Tolliver for the NBA return.

Per the league rules, teams are allowed to bring 17 total players to Orlando – 15 players on standard contracts along with two extra two-way players. If any player tests positive for the virus after the games start, they will have to undergo a minimum of a seven-day quarantine period before being able to return to the bubble. Teams were allowed to sign eligible free agents and convert two-way players into full NBA contracts and waive players during the transaction period.

NBA restart rosters: NBA players sitting out the season's restart

Avery Bradley, Los Angeles Lakers

Thabo Sefolosha, Houston Rockets

Willie Cauley-Stein, Dallas Mavericks

Courney Lee, Dallas Mavericks

Trevor Ariza, Portland Trail Blazers

(Image source: NBA official site)