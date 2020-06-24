JR Smith To Lakers: NBA Free Agent JR Smith Likely To Replace Avery Bradley

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Lakers' Avery Bradley made it official that he will be opting out of the NBA restart in July. As a key part of the Lakers roster, the team is now on the lookout for a replacement for the point guard. According to reports, NBA free agent JR Smith could be signed the Lakers for remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Also read | JR Smith to Lakers: NBA Free agents JR Smith to reportedly work out for Lakers this week, JR Smith stats

JR Smith to Lakers? Lakers looking to replace Avery Bradley with JR Smith

Sources: Free agent guard JR Smith is a possibility for the Lakers to sign in wake of Avery Bradley opting not to play in NBA restart. Smith has been in LA working out with several Lakers in past few weeks. He had worked out for the Lakers before they signed guard Dion Waiters. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 24, 2020

Free agent guard JR Smith has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Avery Bradley on the Lakers roster, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2020

Also read | JR Smith to Lakers? Lakers looking at free agent JR Smith in a post-trade deadline move, NBA free agents

JR Smith to Lakers: Will Lakers replace Avery Bradley? Avery Bradley stats

Avery Bradley is of the few NBA players are against the NBA restart in Orlando due to the ongoing protests in the USA. Though he was undecided at first, Bradley confirmed that he will be sitting out the rest of the NBA season. In his statement, Bradley said that though he was committed to his Lakers teammates and the organisation, he plays the game for his family.

He added that at a time 'like this', he cannot 'imagine making any decision' that might affect his family's health and well-being at even the slightest risk. Bradley further added that he will 'focus on the formation of projects to help strengthen' his communities. As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, free agent JR Smith is a possible candidate for the Lakers to sign in place of Bradley. As per reports, more minutes could also be given to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso and Rajon Rondo to fill the Bradley void in Orlando.

Also read | NBA free agents JR Smith, Jamal Crawford available for the season: NBA free agents, JR Smith to Lakers?

While no official statements have been made, the Lakers have been reportedly retained an interest in Smith for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. Interestingly, Smith worked out with the Lakers in March. JR Smith last played in 2018, before the Cleveland Cavaliers released him after he played only 11 games for them. Iman Shumpert is also said to be an option for the Lakers.

Also read | LeBron and JR Smith: Hart's hilarious impression of LeBron James leaves JR Smith in splits, JR Smith stats

Avery Bradley stats

As per ESPN's Avery Bradley stats, the point guard was averaging 8.6 points per game this season before its suspension on March 11. Bradley started his NBA career in 2010 with the Boston Celtics, where he stayed for seven seasons. Bradley then moved on to play for the Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies and LA Clippers before ending up with the Lakers this season.

(Image source: AP, @nbastats official Twitter)